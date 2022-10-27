I've never seen anything like Ulster’s illness battle in South Africa before, says head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster coach Dan McFarland doesn’t want to experience anything like the illness woes the province went through in South Africa again

Having been head coach at Ulster for a little over 18 months when the word Coronavirus slowly snuck into people’s consciousness, Dan McFarland has spent much of his time in the Ravenhill hotseat dealing with the unexpected.

Indeed, there was a time in his tenure, less than a year ago, as Omicron gave the pandemic new life, when the postponement of a match barely raised an eyebrow.

The events of the past seven days, however, are something McFarland had never seen in a life of rugby.

In the middle of last week, players and staff began to feel ill. By the Friday morning, it had become clear that the next day’s game against the Sharks in Durban, the second of what was supposed to be a two-match South African trip, would not be able to go ahead.

The period between then and returning to the training paddock yesterday, a time in which 42 of the province’s 49-strong travelling party were found to be suffering from either E. Coli, Norovirus or both, is one nobody involved would like to repeat.

“Not to that extent,” said the head coach when asked if he could recall anything similar previously. “I said it was unprecedented.

“We went with 34 players and 15 staff and we had 42 people come down with it to lesser or greater degrees. I say with it, with them.

“It was not very pleasant. There are a lot of people going through a lot worse in the world but when you’re preparing for professional sport, it’s pretty devastating in terms of performance but also just in general wellbeing.

“Nobody wants to go through that, I can assure you.

“It was in the space of probably 24 hours. It was a cascade, literally a cascade.

“It wasn’t going to be practical (to play), from safety to just guys being able to run out on the pitch.”

While theories continue to do the rounds as to how Ulster and Glasgow, whose game with the Lions was also postponed due to Norovirus cases, became so ill they could not field, McFarland said that rescheduling a second visit to Durban would now be on the back-burner as his squad prepare for their return to action against Munster.

Naturally the first hurdle as they get back to it will be the physically draining impact of such an illness. On social media, influential scrum-half John Cooney joked that he hadn’t weighed so little since a jaw injury that saw his mouth wired shut.

“We’ve still got a few residual effects from the E. Coli and Norovirus but guys are recovering,” said McFarland.

“We trained well and are looking forward to the weekend.

“There’s guys with different levels of recovery and we’ll have to take that on board. I’m not going to say now (who will or won’t be available) other than to say it hasn’t left us with a clean bill of health.

“A lot might have been able to play at this stage but you have to weigh up performance and how they’re feeling relative to the task of trying to beat Munster at Thomond Park.

“We’ve got warriors here. To a man they’d put their hand up and say, ‘I’m absolutely fine’.

“So it’s more objective measures, whether guys are still being sick, whether they’ve suffered diarrhoea or whatever which are leaving them dehydrated, that’s going to be too big an ask and we don’t want to do that.

“But the vast majority of guys are up and running. We’re really positive after training and we won’t have any trouble fielding a competitive team.

“It can affect preparations but we’re used to it. From week to week it’s a variance of guys going away on international squads or guys getting injuries.

“So throughout the season it’s rare that we’d ever be in a situation where we have the same group of players we had the previous week.

“The coaches and staff are used to working with that and adapting from week to week and we have to do that again this week. It is what it is. We’ll be ready for Saturday.”

The visit to Thomond Park, a ground where Ulster haven’t won since 2014, will see both sides without their Irish international players, although the northern province can still call upon yet-to-debut Scottish prop Rory Sutherland and Springbok Duane Vermeulen.

Ulster, who are still second despite Saturday’s postponement, are already 10 points clear of their southern neighbours having played a game fewer with this fixture having the potential to swell that gap even further before a three-week break for the Autumn Internationals.

Under new head coach Graham Rowntree, whose much-changed ticket includes former Racing 92 attack specialist Mike Prendergast, Munster certainly showed signs last week against Leinster that fresh methods were starting to take hold but a fourth loss from six games ensures they are already facing a battle for the Play-Offs.

They did, however, handily beat the Bulls in their only previous outing at Thomond Park this season.

The first time Rowntree and McFarland have gone against one another as head coaches, it is far from a first meeting.

“Not head-to-head because he was on the other side (of the scrum), but I’d have played against him when he was at Leicester and I was at Richmond,” recalled McFarland.

“He’d have been very famous and I was nobody.

“The only reason he’d have known who I was would have been because at Richmond we had names on the backs of our jerseys.

“He’d no reason to know who I was but I certainly knew who he was. Some player.

“I didn’t know him well enough at that stage but knowing him now, he’s got a brilliant ability to be able to communicate with people.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s been a very successful coach.”