I’ve suffered a few dark days on sidelines with injury, but I’m now nearing Ulster return, says Iain Henderson

United Rugby Championship

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson shows he’s raring to go at the launch of the new URC season in London

With the disrupted season Iain Henderson had just put behind him, there was a certain inevitability to what occurred in June during a training session with Ireland out in New Zealand.

The 30-year-old lock felt his knee go and knew immediately that, with four games to play on a short tour, his input to the three-Test series was at an end before it had even begun.

Just the latest issue to have befallen him over the course of a campaign with Ulster as well as Ireland’s autumn series and Six Nations which were marred by niggling problems.

Except that, now, Henderson had to process having yet more rehab facing him at home while finding himself on the other side of the world and immediately dislocated from the tour.

So, what to do? He could have stayed on for a while and, initially, thought that might be alright but then the full realisation that he had no part to play other than a crocked bystander and that he wanted to be with his wife and family kicked in big style.

Plus there was the surgeon back in Belfast who was going on holiday so getting a thumb operation done sooner rather than later also contributed to the pull to get home.

All in all, it was time to go and that’s when the difficult moments began to intrude again on his general wellbeing.

“I’d had a few very dark times over the last number of months, depending on what injury it was, and it was all incredibly frustrating,” he explained at yesterday’s URC launch in London.

“You go through a low point, you go through feelings of being very upset, you feel at times that, ‘That’s me done, I’m not going to play again’ and then you gather yourself together, you talk to your loved ones, your mates in the squad, you talk to physios and, all of a sudden, you’ve got a goal to get back.

“In the autumn series (with Ireland) I’d hurt my hamstring in a warm-up for a game, rehabbed that, came back in and then (for Ulster) against Northampton it’s a clear-out in a ruck and my foot got caught in the wrong position and I popped a ligament in my ankle.

“That was incredibly frustrating.”

Martin Anayi

Fair enough, but New Zealand brought a new problem in that getting home quickly entailed a flight path — along with hauling baggage — through Sydney, Abu Dhabi and London.

“In Auckland there were some nice restaurants and coffee shops, so I went along with that and there was a good buzz and then the darkness, for want of a better term, set in on my journey home.

“I was up at three in the morning to get a taxi to the airport and I was there going, ‘Here we go’ and similar to my other injuries that whole miserable part had started,” the Ulster skipper recalls with typical frankness.

It hardly helped that the whole thing took nearly 46 hours and turned into both a physical and mental endurance test.

“The journey home wasn’t great trying to source flights out of New Zealand. To get home was a bit of a disaster really, sitting in different airports with long layovers.

“Again, that was all miserable sitting on your own.”

Getting back to Belfast was the panacea he badly needed.

“Dad picked me up (at the airport) and dropped me home and then you see the family and it’s like everything just disappears,” he said.

Even taking in Ireland’s historic series win proved to be a pleasant experience as he was in his living room and not going through the stresses of playing, being on the bench or potentially being left out of the side.

As he explained: “It was quite nice and was the first time I’ve been able to sit and watch an entire series and know that I was completely removed from it and that I wasn’t going to be involved.”

Now with surgeries done, Henderson is preparing for the rigours of a new season except that, this time, he will not return to playing until everything is just right.

“I could potentially play in a week or two,” he stated. “But they’re (the physios and medical teams) making sure we build up robustness which is a term which is used a lot and means that when you go out to play, you’re not just about fit to play.

“Rugby does take a huge toll, so the idea is that you’re ready to go fully and able to sustain numbers of games.

“That’s the thing, there are loads of internationals, club games and European games to be played over the next 12 months and there’ll be a big summer next year as well (ahead of the World Cup) so it’s about ensuring that our bodies are in the best position to be able to deal with all that.”

In other words, it’s unclear exactly when Henderson will be pulling on an Ulster shirt again with certainly next week’s URC opener at home to Connacht not looking as if it’s on the agenda.

Getting the balance right is what really matters now.

Meanwhile, with talk of the forthcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa having a disruptive impact on the League, URC chief Martin Anayi has stated that he is not concerned about the trip which overlaps several rounds of action from the end of September to October 9.

“There’s actually a good rationale for them doing that tour,” said Anayi of Ireland taking 35 players out of League action.

“What’s been explained to me is that it’s not the international players or first-rankers, it’s the next crop.

“Does that impact the URC? Hopefully not, because the first-ranked players are playing in the URC games. That’s what the URC is all about.”