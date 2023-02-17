Jack McGrath calls it quits with word of thanks for medics, family and friends

Former Ulster prop Jack McGrath has paid tribute to those who helped him at a time injuries left him unable to tie his own shoe laces.

As he announced his retirement from rugby almost a year on from his last game, the 33-year-old reflected on his recovery from two hip resurfacing surgeries and looked forward to being able to be “an active dad” for his young son Melrose.

A British and Irish Lion in 2017 who represented Ireland on 56 occasions, he was highly decorated during his time at his native Leinster, winning league titles and European Cups before making the move north in 2019.

Injuries had already started to take their toll then and he was dogged by persistent hip issues during three seasons in Belfast.

While a hugely popular member of the squad, and one with invaluable experience, ultimately he would make only 24 appearances for the side with 14 of those coming in his first year.

When it was announced last season that he would be departing Ulster in the summer, McGrath said he was not hanging up the boots as he continued to rehab the injury but “after deep thought and consideration”, he has decided the time is right.

“I have made the decision to retire from professional rugby after deep thought and consideration,” he said. “A decision that has taken a considerable amount of time, it has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make.

“The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically. I feel I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove. It’s been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations. My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them.”

Having thanked family, friends and his former teams, McGrath reserved praise for the professionals that helped him through his injury nightmare.

"A huge thank you must go to Conor Corcoran who took the lead in my rehabilitation programme over the last number of months,” he said. “His hard work and dedication to helping me get back to full fitness is something I will always be grateful for.

"I am in a position now where I have a comfortable, pain-free life and can be an active dad which I have chosen over going back to play rugby.

"In addition to this, Colm Fuller at the Sports Surgery Clinic helped me gain access to the testing I needed to monitor and plan my progress throughout my rehab journey. This was invaluable for me as I had no team to fall back on.

"A special thanks must go to James Neal for his guidance and advice through both surgeries.

"Professor Damian Griffin gave me my life back. I went to see him in 2020 not being able to tie my shoe laces. He gave me the opportunity to get back to doing what I love, which I did.

"He fixed a broken man. I am now able to move freely and I’m not in constant, deep pain. I am forever grateful to him.

"I also want to thank the medical staff at Ulster Rugby, in particular Peter Scullion, Chris McNicholl and Dr Michael Webb for all their positivity and incredible support through a time that was particularly difficult with many setbacks.”