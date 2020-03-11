Jack McGrath moves off central IRFU contract with new Ulster Rugby deal

Jack McGrath has made 10 appearances so far for Ulster.

Ireland prop Jack McGrath has put pen to paper on a new contract to remain with Ulster Rugby for the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old joined the province from Leinster last summer on a central Irish Rugby Football Union deal.

However, he has now signed a contract with Ulster Rugby to remain at Kingspan Stadium until 2022, coming onto the province's wage bill.

McGrath has made 10 Ulster appearances so far in a season interrupted by thumb surgery he underwent in November.

“On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season," he said.

“It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday - and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years.”

McGrath has picked up 56 Ireland caps so far in his career and is part of Andy Farrell's current Six Nations squad.

His pedigree was underlined when he played in all three Tests on the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand.

“Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster – so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us," Ulster coach Dan McFarland said.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers. I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

The Ulster players now on central contracts are Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale.