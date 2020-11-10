Jack McGrath's injury not a major worry for Ulster as head coach Dan McFarland sets sights on pacesetters Leinster

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has allayed fears over Jack McGrath's fitness after the prop pulled out of the province's 40-15 win over Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium.

The 2017 British and Irish Lion had been due to start the game before limping out of the warm-up shortly before kick-off, replaced in the starting line-up by Eric O'Sullivan as last season's beaten Guinness PRO14 finalists won their fifth game in succession to start the year.

McFarland, though, said the loss of his loosehead was precautionary.

"Jack just had a little issue in the warm-up," he said. "It wasn't anything serious but we just decided to pull him out.

"He'll be grand."

Little else went wrong for Ulster on the night as they banked their third bonus-point win from three home games this season.

Having already established a 14-point buffer between themselves and third place Ospreys with the season barely a month old, McFarland believes that Leinster's perfect 25 points from 25 available at the top of Conference A gives his own side little option but to keep on rolling.

"It would be ridiculous to say we aren't happy with that but there are other teams in our league (Leinster) that are doing the same thing," he said of the side that have won this competition for three years in a row.

"So it's really important that we keep winning, keep that momentum.

"We've won well away against Cardiff (last week) and we've won well against Glasgow who have always been very difficult to play against for us."

Despite falling behind early to a fourth minute TJ Ioane score, with John Andrew, Marcell Coetzee, Sam Carter and John Cooney all crossing the whitewash in the first-half, Ulster had their bonus before half-time, just as they did when last on this ground against Dragons a fortnight ago.

While that game featured a scrappy second-half, here the hosts made sure to press home their advantage in the minutes after the break, scoring twice more before the 55th minute through man of the match Sean Reidy and then Matt Faddes.

While Glasgow would get over for the last score, McFarland was pleased his side kept their foot on the pedal that little bit longer this time around.

"We started slow," he admitted. "I thought we looked a little bit flat which gave them a foothold in the game and they came out quickly to be fair to them.

"But after they scored we turned up the volume as the half went on and created some pressure of our own and managed to come in 28-10 up (at half-time).

"But the most pleasing thing was the way we came out in the second-half. We were four tries up against Dragons as well but didn't play well in that third quarter but this time we did really well."

Ulster will be back in action away to Zebre next week, looking to win six games in a row to start a season for the first time since reeling off 13 victories to begin the 2012/13 campaign.