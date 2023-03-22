Jacob Stockdale: Improved Ulster form can fire up my World Cup dreams

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has been getting back to his best recently — © ©INPHO/Craig Watson

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale is determined to show his worth to Ireland before the World Cup in France later this year.

The star of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign was part of the wider squad for this year’s clean sweep but, as he continues to work his way back to form and fitness after ankle injuries, didn’t see any action during the Six Nations.

Having scored his first try in almost two years last time out for Ulster, the 26-year-old is showing signs of getting back to his best and, starting with the Bulls on Saturday night, is keen to make a real statement between now and the end of the season to boost his case for a spot in Andy Farrell’s travelling party.

“I just want to show what I can do in an Ulster jersey over the next couple of months to try and get back into that green jersey come the World Cup,” he said.

“I am a lot tougher now than I was a couple of years ago and I think that’s only going to benefit me moving forward. I am feeling good and excited for what the next couple of years hold. There’s lots for me to aim for.”

Stockdale added that he was grateful to head coach Farrell for retaining him in the international set-up.

“The lads have been flying, performing really, really well. I suppose it’s not necessarily a bad thing that you can’t get into the No.1 team in the world,” he added.

“It’s an exciting place to be in that squad. I am very appreciative to Andy Farrell for giving me the opportunity to be there and trusting in me.