Jacob Stockdale in great shape for big Ulster return after 12 months on sidelines, insists Dan Soper

Dan Soper is looking forward to the pre-season friendly with Exeter Chiefs

As a rule, pre-season friendlies are not overly laden with sizeable anticipation, but tomorrow evening will skew that notion as Jacob Stockdale is due to make his long-awaited return to playing.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since shipping an ankle injury last September in Ulster’s opening URC clash, an issue which then required surgery, and is set to be part of the action when the province have their first hit-out against visitors Exeter Chiefs.

One of Ulster’s star performers, who has also shone on the international stage, Stockdale has been given the go-ahead to test himself in as close to a live game as possible at this stage of the campaign with Dan McFarland’s squad having one more friendly to come next week in Glasgow before the URC gets up and running on September 17 when Connacht provide the opposition at Ravenhill.

And with both Iain Henderson (hand) and James Hume (groin) currently sidelined and just back doing some running — they would have doubtless been out of Ulster’s pre-season plans anyway having been with Ireland over the summer — and Will Addison still rehabbing from his broken leg, the fact that there is positive news surrounding Stockdale will have generally improved the mood music.

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper is certainly keen to see Stockdale going at things full tilt again whether functioning on the wing or at full-back.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jacob back on the pitch,” stated Soper.

“He looks physically in a really good place.

“Mentally he also feels really good about getting started and we’re excited to have a player of his quality back,” added the Kiwi after closely observing Stockdale’s progress over the summer.

“When you’re a rugby player you want to play and unfortunately for Jacob it’s been 12 months (out).

“And it’s been tough for him as when he first got injured it was like a couple of weeks and then a few more and then he misses 12 months.

“That’s psychologically hard for someone like Jacob when he’s in the prime of his career and that’s pretty tough for him to take.

“But he’s had a lot go on in his life outside rugby in those 12 months,” Soper stated over Stockdale becoming a parent for the first time. “I think he looks in the best shape he’s been in, in the four or five years I’ve been here.”

The confirmation of Emerging Ireland’s three-game tour to South Africa could also hardly be ignored as the trip — covering rounds two to four of the URC — will involve 35 fringe players and will surely take a decent number of Ulster squad members out of the equation for their province.

“We haven’t dwelled on it too much as it’s out of our control,” was Soper’s response.

“We’ll have to adapt, and it is what it is.

“Some guys will get an opportunity to play for Ulster and others will get an opportunity hopefully to play for Emerging Ireland.”

The Ulster assistant coach added: “I suppose it’s a double-edged sword, but you like to see your players get those opportunities.

“Would we have picked a different time?

“Yes, possibly, but we’ll just get on with things.”

In terms of other injuries, Jude Postlethwaite is missing with a knee issue while Ben Moxham has a shoulder problem. Andy Warwick, David McCann and Dave Shanahan are also out.

For now, though, the priority is to put out a decent performance against Exeter and get the new signings out earning their corn as well as handing debuts to some younger members of the wider squad.

“We want to see a real intent in what we do,” added Soper.