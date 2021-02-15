Jacob Stockdale 'not too far away' but unavailable for Glasgow trip as Ulster release eight-man injury list

Jacob Stockdale now seems unlikely to face Italy in Ireland's third Six Nations tie.

Jacob Stockdale will not make his return to action during Ulster's trip to Glasgow this weekend.

The back-three star sustained bone bruising on his knee during Ulster's win over Munster at the beginning of January and, despite initially being rated as doubtful for the following week's game against Leinster, hasn't featured since.

He was left out of Ireland's initial Six Nations panel but head coach Andy Farrell said before the start of the championship that he hoped to welcome Stockdale into the squad for next week's trip to Italy.

It is understood the 24-year-old has been taking part in Ulster training but his participation in Rome would appear less likely given his absence from this weekend's PRO14 return would mean it would be his first competitive game in eight weeks by the time it rolls round on February 27.

However, Ulster coach Dan McFarland is confident the wait is coming to an end.

"The medics are dealing with his knee and obviously you deal with each case as it comes along," he said. "(Stockdale) has been making really good progress but the bottom line is you don't bring back players before they're ready. He's not too far away."

Ireland have another down week after the Italy clash, meaning there are three Ulster games before the subsequent Six Nations trip to Scotland (March 14) and climax at home to England.

If Stockdale can play in either of the home games against Ospreys or Leinster, this he could still return for the championship conclusion.

"He is progressing well," Ireland coach Farrell had said before the tournament began. "It's nothing too serious, but he has a bit of bone bruising I understand in his knee, and bone bruising tends to take a bit of time to settle down.

"We understand that he probably won't be available for the first two games and hopefully, fingers crossed, everything going well he's back up and running and available midway through the competition."

Also listed on Ulster's injury update are Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), David O’Connor (shoulder), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) and Sean Reidy (shoulder).