Jacob Stockdale signs central contract to remain with Ulster and Ireland

Ulster star Jacob Stockdale will be staying at Kingspan Stadium for at least another three seasons after putting pen to paper on a central contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 tries in 63 appearances for his province while adding an astonishing 16 scores in 26 matches at international level.

Stockdale's Ulster contract had been due to expire this summer but, as expected, his displays for Ireland have earned the Lurgan man his first IRFU deal.

"I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract," he said. "I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments.

"Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU High Performance Centre is world class. I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland."

Stockdale made his Ireland debut against the USA on the 2017 Summer Tour where he opened his account for the national team scoring a try in the opening quarter of the game.

He scored 10 tries for Ireland across the 2017/18 season including seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign which resulted in him being named Player of the Championship.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added: "Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six nations season. He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage."

Stockdale follows in the footsteps of another one of Ireland's rising stars James Ryan, as the lock penned an IRFU deal earlier this week.