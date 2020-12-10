Jacob Stockdale starts on the wing as Ireland internationals return for Ulster's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse

Jacob Stockdale will start on the wing as Ulster's Ireland internationals return to the squad for tomorrow's European Champions Cup opener.

While without injured skipper Iain Henderson, the province welcome Stockdale, Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey straight back into the starting line-up for the visit of Toulouse (kick-off 8pm).

Stockdale's return to the number 11 jersey means Michael Lowry holds his place at full-back with Matt Faddes completely the back three.

Read more Alan O'Connor: Ulster are a different team to the one that was smashed by Toulouse in September but now we have to prove it

Alongside McCloskey in midfield is James Hume, who win the battle with Stewart Moore for that starting spot.

Ian Madigan takes the place of the injured Billy Burns, partnering John Cooney at half-back.

In the pack, Eric O’Sullivan comes in to take the starting berth at loosehead prop with Marty Moore the other side of Herring.

Alan O’Connor will partner stand-in skipper Sam Carter at lock with Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy named at blindside and openside and Marcell Coetzee completing the pack at Number Eight.

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, and Matty Rea provide the forward options, with Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore and Craig Gilroy offering back line cover from the bench.

Ulster team to play Toulouse

(15-9) Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.