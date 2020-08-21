Jacob Stockdale to wear number 15 jersey as Ulster resume PRO14 campaign against Connacht

Jacob Stockdale will be wearing the number 15 jersey when Ulster resume their PRO14 campaign against Connacht in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off).

Dan McFarland's first team-sheet in six months has the Ireland star at full-back with Louis Ludik and Craig Gilroy on the wings after back-three injuries ruled out both Will Addison and Robert Baloucoune.

Stockdale, who turned 24 during lockdown, has made his name on the left wing but, having played 15 for the Irish under-20s, has been used with a touch more frequency at full-back over the past 18 months, most recently in the Champions Cup back-to-backs with Harlequins.

Possible debuts for Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson will both be from the bench given that usual half-back pairing John Cooney and Billy Burns are in situ with the latter acting as captain.

Young centre James Hume will pair with Stuart McCloskey in the midfield having impressed just prior to lockdown and during the long block of training that has preceded the restart. Hume's former RBAI school-mate Mike Lowry will offer versatility in the number 23 jersey.

Up front, it's the experienced trio of Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore, backed up by Eric O'Sullivan, Adam McBurney and Tom O'Toole.

With usual skipper Iain Henderson out injured, it's Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell in the second-row with fit-again Wallaby Sam Carter having to make do with a place on the bench.

And after Sean Reidy was ruled out with a calf injury during the week, Nick Timoney got the nod over Matthew Rea - who is among the replacements - to join Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy in the back-row.

Ulster head into the game knowing a win of any kind, a draw or pair of bonus points in defeat will guarantee their place in the PRO14 play-offs regardless of Glasgow's results over Edinburgh tomorrow and next Friday.

ULSTER TEAM TO FACE CONNACHT: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (Capt.), John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Michael Lowry.