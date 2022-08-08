Jacob Stockdale: Ulster and Ireland winger announces birth of baby daughter

Ulster and Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has announced the birth of his baby girl.

The 26-year-old shared a number of images of his daughter and wife, Hannah, on Instagram.

The couple, who married last year, have named her Phoebe Heather Stockdale following her birth on Friday.

Sharing the news, Stockdale wrote: “[Hannah] I honestly can’t describe how proud I am of you, you were a superstar and a warrior from start to finish and I feel incredibly lucky to have you as my wife.

“I am biased, but I think we made the most beautiful wee girl ever… now the fun begins.”

Many of Stockdale’s Ulster and Ireland teammates commented on the post congratulating the couple.

Will Addison wrote: “Yeah boi! Congrats to you both!”

Bundee Aki added: “Congratulations to yous both my uce.”

Stockdale, who has 35 Ireland caps and is originally from Lisburn, has been working his way back to full fitness after ankle surgery in January.

The Irish wing hasn’t played any rugby since the first game of last season against Glasgow due to the injury.