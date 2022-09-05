Jacob Stockdale’s return is just part of pre-season boost for Ulster as new faces also shine in friendly win
Jonathan Bradley
As first runs of the new season go, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland had plenty of reasons to be content after watching his side emerge 31-12 winners over Exeter on Friday night. From impressive new signings to returning old faces, it was a night to whet the appetite for the new campaign which begins on September 17 with the visit of Connacht to Belfast for a URC-opening interpro.