Jacob Stockdale’s return is just part of pre-season boost for Ulster as new faces also shine in friendly win

Ulster's Stewart Moore congratulates Jacob Stockdale after he scored a try

Jonathan Bradley

As first runs of the new season go, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland had plenty of reasons to be content after watching his side emerge 31-12 winners over Exeter on Friday night. From impressive new signings to returning old faces, it was a night to whet the appetite for the new campaign which begins on September 17 with the visit of Connacht to Belfast for a URC-opening interpro.