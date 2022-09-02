Jacob Stockdale’s try-scoring return caps Ulster’s night as victory over Exeter ramps up preparations for new season

It was a happy return to action for Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale as he scored a try against Exeter

On the night when star winger Jacob Stockdale made a try-scoring return to action, Ulster’s preparations for the new season continued apace with a 31-12 win over the visiting Exeter Chiefs.

After almost a year on the sidelines with a persistent ankle injury, Irish international Stockdale made his entrance at half-time but had to wait until a minute from time to give the crowd what they’d come to see.

Having spent the first 39 minutes of his return capably dealing with high balls and coming off his wing in search of the action, it was with fewer than 60 seconds to go that he was given an opportunity to showcase his finishing ability, going over in the corner to a rapturous reception.

That was Ulster’s fifth try of the night, and their first came after only four minutes. In what was a youthful starting side, it was provided by the oldest player in their ranks.

Playing inside centre rather than his more customary out-half, it was Ian Madigan who ran a great line and provided the finish having been put through the gap by new arrival from Munster Jake Flannery.

Having found a good touch moments before, Flannery remained sure with the boot as he added the extras.

With three home games to come in their first four, a lack of new season buzz in the crowd was perhaps understandable but those in attendance were given reason to find their voice when Aaron Sexton was given an opportunity to open up the legs.

Scooping up a bouncing ball, the former schoolboy sprint star’s eyes must have lit up as he raced from one ‘22’ to the other in double-quick time but Olly Woodburn had the angle and got over to make the tackle.

The isolated winger did well to avoid the turnover and his work on the deck was rewarded when Ulster recycled and Flannery again went to the boot, arrowing a low cross-kick into the arms of Rob Lyttle who finished well in the corner, fractions of a second before being bundled into touch.

Exeter looked sure to mount a quick response when they worked a two-on-one but again the speed of Sexton was to the fore, sprinting off his wing to make the last-ditch tackle.

Unfortunately for Ulster, full-back Shea O’Brien was sin-binned at the ensuing breakdown for coming in at the side while Sexton himself departed with an injury to be replaced by Craig Gilroy.

Exeter misplayed the scrum in front of the posts, pulling the pass behind the man, to ensure Ulster’s defence — once again under the watchful eye of European Cup hero Jonny Bell — remained unbroken, as it would for the duration of their spell with 14 men.

As to be expected at this time of year, the changes started early and came often, with Declan Moore, now signed permanently after his loan from Munster, and former All Black Jeff Toomaga Allen departing after half an hour.

Sean Reffell, formerly of Saracens, was providing a breakdown presence in his first spell in an Ulster jersey but it was the side’s most familiar weapon — the maul — that saw Exeter finish the half with 14 after Richard Capstick infringed.

And sure enough it was the same set-piece that provided Ulster’s third try of the half with replacement hooker John Andrew the scorer.

With Angus Curtis the only starter on the Ulster side that emerged for the second half, while early replacement Gilroy was still on the wing, there were wholesale changes at the turn but little alteration in the pattern of the game.

Indeed, Ulster’s second-half side arguably bore more resemblance to what we will see in the big kick-off against Connacht in two weeks’ time.

No sooner were Exeter restored to 15 men than they were shown another yellow card, and again Ulster seized on their numerical advantage.

After a series of penalties were knocked to the corner by Billy Burns, Ulster opted to play off the line-out with a nice line and some nifty footwork from Luke Marshall creating the space for the fit-again centre to burst through and score the first points following the turn.

With just over a quarter remaining, Ulster’s lead was a commanding 26-0.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Exeter belatedly troubled the scoreboard when replacement prop Patrick Schickerling barged over from close range after Jack Maunder had taken a penalty quickly.

Harvey Skinner converted and the visitors provided the game’s next score too, this time Max Norey inching over from close range.

There was to be more injury concern before the end with Greg Jones and Marcus Rea joining Sexton in making unplanned exits but from the crowd’s perspective, the best was certainly saved for the last, Stockdale’s 79th-minute score bringing by far the biggest cheer of the night.

Ulster: Shea O’Brien; Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Jake Flannery, Michael McDonald; Callum Reid, Declan Moore, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sam Carter; Harry Sheridan, Sean Reffell, Jordi Murphy (capt).

Exeter: Facundo Cordero; Rory O’Laughlin, Ian Whitten, Solomone Kata, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Sam Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (capt), Marcus Street; Jack Dunne, Jonny Gray; Richard Capstick, Christ Tshiunza, Ollie Leatherbarrow.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IFRU)