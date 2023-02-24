Jake Flannery given rare chance to shine from start in changed Ulster side for Sharks showdown

United Rugby Championship

Curwin Bosch said he used his time off the pitch to reflect on his status — © ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve

Ulster’s Jake Flannery has been named as a starter against the Sharks — © INPHO/Tom Maher

Jake Flannery will make just his second start for Ulster when the side take on the Sharks in Durban.

A rearranged fixture after the original date in October was postponed due to widespread illness in the Ulster camp, the northern province’s squad shows nine changes and one positional switch from last weekend’s loss to Glasgow.

With the likes of James Hume, Nathan Doak and Billy Burns absent from the ‘23’, it is the latter’s void that frees up the 10 jersey for Flannery to get a rare run.

The former Munster man’s only previous start in the white jersey came against Zebre at the end of November, while he appeared from the bench twice in the festive interpros.

No stranger to South Africa after the Emerging Ireland tour earlier this season, he’ll be backed up by Ian Madigan.

Elsewhere in the backline, infrequent starters Craig Gilroy and Aaron Sexton are on the wings with the returning Mike Lowry completing the back-three.

After last week’s short run from the bench, Luke Marshall starts in midfield with Stewart Moore, and John Cooney wears the nine jersey for the first time since January’s loss to Benetton.

Up front, Rory Sutherland is released from Scotland duty to appear in a front-row that also contains John Andrew and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

Harry Sheridan switches from flanker to lock, joining Alan O’Connor in the engine room, while the experienced back-row is made up of Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Duane Vermeulen with the South African the latest stand-in skipper in the continued absence of Irish international Iain Henderson.

While Flannery remains something of an unknown quantity, his opposite number for the Sharks has been in-form.

The hosts are missing plenty of their heavy hitters – a Springbok training camp this week means they are without eight internationals including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am – but in Curwin Bosch, they have an out-half who appeared twice at Test level during the 2017 season.

Having missed the start of the term through injury, the 25-year-old credits the time away from the game as a factor in his uptick in form.

“I have become a student of the game once more,” he said.

“Mentally, the long break was exactly what I needed. It was the longest I’ve ever been out since I left school, so I had time to reflect on where I am and where I want to go.

“It gave me a chance to miss the game again. I saw a psychologist for a while to refocus my mind. Now I am looking forward to training each day and enjoying it instead of looking from Saturday to Saturday.”

Named Player of the Match in last week’s South African derby win over the Lions, Bosch has impressed his new boss in recent weeks.

“Curwin’s done well for us this season, and he showed that in the second half with how he managed the game in that period with his boot,” said the Sharks’ Director of Rugby Neil Powell after that victory in Johannesburg.

“He’s put good performances together consistently and it’s great that we can rely on our 10 to lead the way.”