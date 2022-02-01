James Hume and Mike Lowry have had Ireland potential since RBAI school days… now they deserve Six Nations chance, says Ulster Rugby coach Dan Soper

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper believes James Hume and Mike Lowry are ready for their shot at Six Nations exposure — although he does concede he might be a bit biased.

Soper has coached the pair for the last seven years, since they began playing Schools’ Cup rugby for RBAI, and has seen them grow from school stand-outs to call-ups to Andy Farrell’s squad for this month’s tournament.

The pair have been in outstanding form for Ulster, particularly in their four Heineken Champions Cup wins, and Soper is confident that, if called upon, both would thrive in the cauldron of international rugby.

“There’s no doubt to get to the level they’ve got to — and even to play Ulster or Irish Schools — you need to have that bit of raw talent,” explained Soper.

“But that alone doesn’t get you into an international rugby squad. The great thing is the two of them are really coachable and they want to learn. Michael and James have always had that and certainly they have matured into great young men with great potential that we’re starting to see at the top level.

“I’m probably biased. I’d love to see them get an opportunity this weekend, it’d be class. Did I see it when they were kids at school? They’ve always stood out as a wee bit ahead of the pack.

“They’ve always had that aspiration in the back of their mind, and I suppose I have too that they’d get that chance. Hopefully it’s this weekend.”

Meanwhile, back at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster have a rearranged inter-provincial against Connacht to contest on Friday — a rare occurrence given inter-pros are never scheduled during international windows.

After defeating Scarlets last weekend, Ulster could go top of the URC standings if they win, with Soper also eager to see some of their younger players continue to step up in the absence of the likes of Hume, Lowry and their six other international call-ups.

“It’s a great opportunity at this time of the year for those guys to get a taste of playing in the first team,” added the assistant.

“It’s really exciting because the other thing that happens is guys who haven’t had quite the leadership role as when the whole squad is there are now being asked to step up into that role.

“It’s a great opportunity for growth for the squad.”

Soper also confirmed that he would be “surprised” if the injured duo of John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey featured against Connacht on Friday.