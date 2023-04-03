James Hume insists Ulster must move on from Leinster loss and focus on URC silverware

Ulster boss Dan McFarland watches on as Ulster and Leinster faced off at the weekend — © Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

David McCann searches out an Ulster team-mate as he offloads the ball from a scrum — © Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ulster's Mike Lowry comes under the stern attentions of Leinster's Jordan Larmour at the Aviva Stadium — © Niall Carson/PA Wire

James Hume celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Ulster's first try against Leinster — © Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The challenge has moved on, away from the rain and disappointment of last Saturday at the Aviva Stadium and towards the importance of regrouping for the final two rounds of URC games.

As things stand, Ulster have a break this week, and will need to be in good fettle for the visit of the Dragons on Friday, April 14, as Dan McFarland bids to lay claim to a third-place finish while hoping — though this looks rather remote — that the second-placed Stormers just might slip up.

The northern province will be going all out to guard against any deflation at their European exit repeating on them, which is what occurred last year after their aggregate one-point loss to Toulouse that then prompted Munster to arrive at Ravenhill and win on the return to URC action.

With a home Quarter-Final already booked, Ulster know they must perform in these last two rounds — after entertaining the Dragons, they are also at home to Edinburgh — as allowing Glasgow to overtake them would hardly look like ideal choreography ahead of the knock-out stages.

As James Hume maintained, last Saturday is gone and now the hunt for a title has simplified. As such, Ulster cannot wallow in regret; they just must get on with what is left to chase.

“We talked about it afterwards,” explained Hume, who scored Ulster’s opening try against Leinster which, on the night, was an all too rare moment of creativity from either side.

“We said that we were proud of our efforts and that there is still another piece of silverware we want to go for this season.”

In the meantime, while the headspace will be worked on, the most pressing concerns surround Tom Stewart’s potentially dislocated finger and Billy Burns, who it is thought left early against Leinster due to an HIA.

In terms of parking up Ulster’s first taste of knock-out rugby this season, McFarland threw it out there that the province will keep grafting away on improving and exposing more players to the Test environment, which can only stand to them moving forward.

“The experience they (Leinster) have of those big-game moments is there,” stated the Ulster coach, while also referencing the southern province’s high numbers in Ireland squads, “that, by definition, we can’t compete with.”

McFarland continued: “We’ll keep working on what we’re doing, and we’ve got some really good players and players we believe can push into the Ireland team.

“The more we develop those players and the more players we get to that level, the more chance we’ll have moving forward.”

Meanwhile, with a down-week in terms of not actually having a game, Ulster have begun the process of revealing some contract extensions.

Prop Eric O’Sullivan, back-rower Greg Jones and full-back Shea O’Brien have all agreed terms to stay on at Ravenhill.

Dubliner O’Sullivan, who has featured once for Ireland, came to Ulster in 2017 and the 27-year-old recently made his 100th appearance for his adopted province.

He will stay at Ulster until at least summer 2024, as is the case with Jones who is also from Dublin and 27.

23-year-old O’Brien, who played for home club City of Armagh at the weekend when the club secured promotion to the AIL’s top-flight, has been handed a two-year senior contract after previously being on a development deal.

O’Brien was identified as a prospect through his performances for City of Armagh, with his stand-out display coming in 2020’s Senior Cup success, and though he has yet to feature in a competitive game for Ulster, this new deal would suggest he could well be featuring at some point next season.

Commenting on the contracts, McFarland said: “It’s great to have Greg and Eric sign on again. Both have contributed a huge amount in their time here and continue to develop year on year.

“Shea is a player with promise who has gained a lot through his experience in the province’s club game, and during his time as a development prospect.

“I look forward to him continuing that journey with Ulster.”