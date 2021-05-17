James Hume ‘ready’ for Ireland call after impressing against Henshaw and Ringrose in Ulster's loss to leinster

A fourth defeat in a row and yet Ulster did still manage to break something of an unwanted sequence against Leinster in the RDS.

The northern province had been enduring their poorest month of performances in some three seasons heading south to face their frequent nemesis and, while they could not achieve the salve of a long-sought victory in Dublin 4, this was not a performance that warranted to sit alongside their recent stretch.

While defeat to Munster in Limerick a week prior had been one from which virtually no positive could be drawn, here Dan McFarland’s men could point to their increased intensity and verve in attack, relatively stout defence, a strong scrummaging performance and individual efforts from the likes of Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney.

It is, of course, what separates the good teams from the great, but with a more clinical edge in the opposition ‘22’ and Ulster likely would have turned a 21-17 defeat into a first win in Dublin since 2013.

“I know it was a loss but that's probably the most enjoyment I've taken from one of our performances in quite a long time to be honest,” said the side’s outside centre James Hume who, along with Stuart McCloskey, enjoyed an entertaining battle with their Leinster counterparts Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw.

“We spoke during the week about backing ourselves, moving the ball, not being afraid to offload and I think that showed. I know the result didn't go our way but I think the boys are proud of the effort that we put into the game.”

As what has been something of a break-through stretch for Hume comes to a close, he admitted the weeks since the side’s Challenge Cup exit to Leicester Tigers have been something of a mental challenge.

With two games of the season left after a breather this weekend, the 22-year-old added that the side will aim to enjoy fixtures that are essentially dead rubbers.

"It's been a tough three weeks since that Leicester game. Personally, I've spoken about mental strength and stuff but this has been the most I've been challenged in my career. After that defeat, it was just heartbreaking. Trying to turn that round into a competition where we lose the first two games, that's tough.

"But I felt like we flipped a switch at the start of the week, we said let's go out and enjoy our rugby, let's enjoy what we're doing.

"I think we hadn't been focussing on that, just how much we enjoy our jobs, day in, day out. We went out there and showed what we can do.

"Obviously there's still a bit of work to go but that kind of philosophy that we had was thoroughly enjoyable and hopefully the fans enjoyed it more.

"That was the message from Dan after the game. We've half a week off and we'll come in fresh, ready to go and ready to enjoy what we're doing. That's the first game I've really enjoyed playing in for a while.”

It is not outside the realms of possibility that Hume’s season may have a little longer to run too. Having cemented himself in Ulster’s 13 jersey for much of the last nine months, and with two Irish centres on British and Irish Lions duty this summer, a first call-up into the Ireland squad ahead of the July Tests against Japan and USA would hardly be a surprise.

In front of a watching Andy Farrell, Friday night’s audition against Ireland’s first-choice centre pairing will have strengthened his case.

"That's what I've been looking forward to all week,” he said of the test against Ringrose and Henshaw. “If I want to take the next step in my game, I need to push myself against a Lions centre and nearly another Lions centre.

"They're both quality players. I thoroughly enjoyed the battle and I think I did well enough to hold my own.

"I did see Andy Farrell as I ran out but you just try and blank it out.

"It's one of those things it's great he's watching and I do want to put myself out there, but it's not what I'm focussed on in this game, I'm focussed on my job and trying to do as well as I can.

"Ireland involvement in the future would be great and if it comes, awesome, I'll be ready for it.”

It was, however, Henshaw who stole the headlines, good and bad. The soon-to-be two-time Lion continued his own rich vein of personal form as he scored the game’s winning try and earned man of the match honours.

His first-half tackle on Robert Baloucoune would prove the enduring talking-point. Ulster used their captain’s challenge to urge the officiating team to take a second look at the tackle but Mike Adamson maintained that, as there was no contact with the head, no further sanction was required.

As Henshaw departed the field, Henderson could be heard on the ref mike saying there was “no way” the right decision had been reached, before telling Adamson “that’s such a dangerous tackle on our player. We can’t have tackles like that.”

McFarland, though, laid no blame at the referee’s door.

"The view that we have, it looked to me that there'd been a collision with the body and up to the head which should have been a yellow card however I'm not privy to all the angles.

"Mike made the decision and it is what it is. I don't think it was decisive anyway.”