James Hume’s celebration in Ulster's RDS win over Leinster was just ‘enthusiasm’ and shouldn’t be discouraged: Dan Soper

The four-time reigning United Rugby Champions have made this a decidedly one-sided interpro rivalry over the past decade, securing big victories in the 2012 Heineken Cup final, the domestic deciders of 2013 and 2020, and plenty of games besides.

Even last season, when Ulster lost just two league games, it was very much in keeping with the established theme that they both came at the hands of Leinster, ensuring there would be no final place for the province.

But with Ulster having secured a rare win in Dublin back in November — a first since 2013 and their second since the turn of the century — there is a sense that Dan McFarland’s men landed a scoring blow in the fight.

Leinster will surely have taken note too. As Ulster’s fit-again scrum-half John Cooney, a man with an insight into the culture at the RDS having come through the ranks in Dublin, joked on Friday night, there has likely been a picture of James Hume’s match-sealing try celebration from that game hanging in a changing room in D4.

That nonchalant shrug was a gesture predictably more well received by his own fans than others but Ulster’s attack coach Dan Soper doesn’t believe it was the sort of show that should be discouraged for fear of motivating opposition down the track.

"I think that’s the enthusiasm of a young man,” said Soper, who has coached Hume since his days at RBAI. “It was a big game, I suppose that was the moment that James and the rest of the guys realised for sure that we were going to win the game, a game we hadn't won for a long time.

“It isn’t something we encourage or practice, but that’s all part of the emotion that the guys have invested in things. They put a huge amount into it and sometimes some emotion comes out.

"It is what it is but I’m sure that Leinster have many ways to motivate themselves, I don’t necessarily know if that’s something they’d choose to look back on.”

Hume, of course, looks likely to miss out on this game given that he has linked back up with Ireland ahead of the weekend’s trip to Twickenham. With Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Rob Herring, Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney all also involved, Ulster will have to wait until they know who, if any, will be returned from national duty.

Leinster will lose even more to green jerseys but no matter who turns out for Leo Cullen’s side, Soper is aware they will offer a stiff test.

“When you play Leinster you know it’s a step up,” he said. “They’ve been the standard setters for a number of years. When you play your nearest rival, there is an added jump in the step.

“We’ve taken confidence out of the result in the RDS but there’s such a lot of water under the bridge since. There’ll be changes in the team, we’ll look back on it but more so we’re looking at our recent performances and how we can make some progress on some of the things we’ve been trying to work on.

"It’s always nice to go into a game with confidence and we can go into it with confidence from a number of things (against Cardiff last time out). We understand it's a completely different challenge but we're happy to get a good performance, that's what we're after.”

One aspect of the performance that pleased Soper was Stewart Moore’s showing at full-back having previously played only centre for the province.

"I've always been a big advocate of underage players not pigeonholing themselves, keeping their options open,” he said. "With a player like Stu Moore, he has such a wonderful skillset, he understands the game, I was pretty confident that he'd do a good job because of those things.

"It is important young guys can play in more than one position and Stu is carving out a niche for himself that he can do a job in different positions.”

Irish international Will Addison had been viewed as the side’s first-choice full-back coming into this season and Soper added that his return date from a broken leg is still unknown.