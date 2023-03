Coach hoping Ulster stars get good news as he reflects on 2017 adventure

Bit of previous: Iain Henderson is one of the Ulstermen praying for a Lions call, after making the touring side in 2017

While a few Ulster players face a nervous wait tomorrow lunch-time to hear news of Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad to head to South Africa, one of the organisation's own former tourists struggles to put himself in their shoes.