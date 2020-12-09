John Andrew facing awkward position on Rob Herring's return and must battle to feature on European quest

Champions Cup rugby

So far, it's been pretty good as he has started five of the last six games, scored four tries and has even won praise from that hard taskmaster Dan McFarland.

Yes, John Andrew has definitely stepped it up and has even nudged Adam McBurney a place back in the pecking order for those wanting to wear the No.2 or 16 shirts at Ulster.

His hat-trick of tries last time out at Edinburgh was certainly attention-grabbing but it's been the 27-year-old's appetite for extra work away from his basic duties that has really given him that added momentum which is needed to get McFarland's vote.

Now, though, the picture alters again. Rob Herring's absence with Ireland is at an end and Andrew faces that awkward situation where he doesn't want to surrender the starting shirt. He will probably have to, and win the joust again with McBurney while keeping Brad Roberts quiet, to sit on the bench for Friday night's European Champions Cup opener against Toulouse at the Kingspan.

Of course he's trodden this path before - as indeed Herring did when Rory Best was around - though that doesn't make it any easier to potentially have to yield.

"I don't look too far ahead," admitted the Ballymena native.

"On the whole I think that works better for me and I have found that out over the years I have been involved with Ulster.

"I've just enjoyed the run of games that I have got and I feel that I have been able to contribute to the performance and the team as a whole.

"But it's easy to enjoy it when the team is playing so well."

Fair enough and Andrew has made significant contributions to Ulster's winning run in the PRO14 since not being involved in the first two games of the new season.

He's grafted hard, though, as the hooker who made his Ulster debut back in 2014 had not been McFarland's main back-up to Herring prior to lockdown and then took his chance after the season returned in late August.

After having been on the bench the last time Ulster and Toulouse encountered one another - in September's rather one-sided European quarter-final - he will want more than just 17 minutes this time around and may well get it too with Herring having done some heavy lifting with Ireland.

And with Europe, this season, comprising of just four games before the knockouts, the chance of making the quarters for the third time running will be even more pressurised than usual.

As an experienced operator - Andrew has 74 Ulster appearances behind him - there is a very clear sense that defeat to Toulouse at home will simply be ruinous to Ulster's prospects of advancement in the competition and that eight wins from eight in the PRO14 is not necessarily a decent indicator of what is to come on Friday night at the Kingspan.

"I think Europe is always a step up," admitted Andrew. "There is always that much more excitement around it.

"There is confidence around the squad.

"We're going well (in the PRO14) and we'll attack this week just like it is any other game, we'll just prepare like we have been preparing the last eight weeks and even longer with the tail end of last season.

"We'll just try to get that standard of performance that we know that we can do, and see where that takes us."

Doing the right thing on the training paddock is the essence of all good performances, as Andrew explained.

"Preparing well actually allows you to be relaxed," he said.

"But you have to know your detail because if you don't you're going to leave your team-mates out to dry come the game."

Another shot at Toulouse? Andrew will not be found wanting when the going gets tough.