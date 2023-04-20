John Cooney can’t wait for ‘incredible’ day Ulster atone for all their heartbreak

Famously, John Cooney has left a space on the wall for the jersey he will wear the day he lifts silverware with Ulster.

Already hanging there are mementos from his Ireland debut and trophy-winning finals with Leinster and Connacht but, having represented the northern province more than any other side in his career, he longs for the day he enjoys similar success at Ravenhill.

Going into today's final URC regular season fixture against Edinburgh, Ulster know that any sort of victory will guarantee home advantage in the league's semi-finals should they get there and, after last season's heartbreaking last-four defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town, all involved will be aware of the importance.

"It was so close last year, I'm still heartbroken about that game to be honest given we would have had a home final," admitted Cooney of a game that saw the eventual champions score the winning try in the 85th minute.

"If we win this week, we'll have a home semi which is everything for the club, the fans, it's going to be incredible."

And while Leinster are the overwhelming favourites to regain a title they lost last season — Ulster can't meet Leo Cullen's side until the final — Cooney believes an Ulster triumph would be akin to the unforgettable scenes when his old side were victorious in 2016.

"I was lucky enough to win the league with Connacht and it would be something quite similar," he said. "It was the best day of my life.

"I can't wait to win here and then celebrate with everyone for three or four days. It's going to be incredible."

On course for the home semi-final that eluded them a year ago, Cooney believes this season has been another of progress at Ravenhill, an upward trajectory he points to beginning after his first year.

“The first season was a turbulent one but, since then, I think we have been going in the right direction, evolving and growing as a team,” he said. “Last year it was heartbreaking how close we came but it also gave us a lot of satisfaction that we could compete with Toulouse (in the Champions Cup) who were the defending champions.

“Then the Stormers away, to lose so late in the game was heartbreaking but it gave me a lot of pride and also confidence where we can go as a squad.

“A bit of luck is important, you see La Rochelle beating Leinster (in the Champions Cup) last season on the bounce of a ball.”