John Cooney hailed for another 'excellent' Ulster display as mystery of Ireland omission deepens

Top stuff: John Cooney was in great form against Glasgow sending over five kicks and scoring a try

The wonder at why John Cooney is not with Ireland will only keep growing if he continues in this way but, for now, it’s Ulster who are reaping all the dividends of his return to form.

His all-round game seems to be fully shored up from any blips there may have been in the immediate post-lockdown environment, and against Glasgow Warriors — when Ulster’s thumping 40-15 victory saw them go five wins from five — the 30-year-old put in another commanding performance.

Though the never-flagging industry of Sean Reidy ensured he took the man of the match accolade, Cooney could easily have pipped him with his 15 points — he converted five of Ulster’s six tries on Monday evening, only missing the difficult two-pointer for Reidy’s score — while Michael Lowry and John Andrew also had strong candidacies to claim the recognition.

Right now, Ulster are indeed in a good place — and two points behind Conference A leaders Leinster — as they prepare for a trip to Parma on Monday to face Zebre.

Cooney’s exclusion from Andy Farrell’s plans, naturally enough, caused waves of disapproval this side of the border, but any notion that he is operating under par no longer holds water.

Though Dan McFarland would naturally baulk at entering the debate as to why his front-line scrum-half seems out of favour with the national coach, he was never going to dodge the fact that Cooney is operating on full throttle again for his province.

“He’s doing a really good job for us,” said the Ulster coach. “John’s been playing really well and I thought some of his kicking was excellent.

“(There were) some really good box kicks which put them under pressure, (there was) his little snipe down the left that set the try up, and his try obviously.

“Some of his control and his kicking was really super, and off the tee as well obviously.”

Defensively he was also evident, and was there, just before being taken off in the second half, sweeping at the back to field an Ethan McIlroy pass and make touch.

Indeed, McFarland highlighted the overall defensive work rate from Monday night from a game which saw Ulster gain a third bonus-point victory from the five matches so far played.

Well pleased: Dan McFarland has praised Ulster’s defensive work rate

Both Marcell Coetzee and Andrew made telling contributions in preventing what looked nailed-on tries for the Warriors, who had managed to breach Ulster’s line early on.

“It’s one of the things we emphasised after the Dragons, and after last week against Cardiff, and what really stood out in the (Glasgow) game was our ability to chase back and defend or chase back and recover,” said McFarland.

And from there, the Ulster coach praised Andrew’s contribution which also included a try.

“He has a dynamism and energy to his game that’s infectious, so a lot of people feed off that,” he said. “We talk about collective speed and within that collective speed you need guys who drive that, so the speed of the group is driven by the people who play and everyone has to keep up.

“He would be one of those people who is getting round the corner in defence, that’s getting up off the floor to reset the line.

“Anybody who’s not at the same speed as John feels that they’ve got to speed up, and that is important to the way we play.”

So far, it’s all working.