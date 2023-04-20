John Cooney: I’m proud of my heritage and considered Scottish switch since my youth

. . .but mum knew best over new Ulster deal

John Cooney had been linked with a Scotland call-up during the most recent Six Nations series — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Given how he arrived at Ulster Rugby, there would have been a certain irony had John Cooney’s international eligibility forced him out the exit door at Ravenhill.

New World Rugby laws saw him become available to Scotland on the three-year anniversary of his 11th and last Irish cap back in February, raising the possibility that he would be considered an imported player.

The 32-year-old, who joined Ulster six years ago when a contract extension for South African Ruan Pienaar was controversially blocked by the IRFU, ultimately was not called up for the final games of the Six Nations despite conversations with head coach Gregor Townsend.

Admitting that a switch of Test nationality, available to him due to his Scottish father, was a potential “complication” in contract negotiations, it was a different familial pull that saw him put pen to paper on a two-year extension with his adopted province.

“My mum comes up to every game and she definitely calls it her home,” he laughed. “I have played here longer than I have for any other team, I came through the Leinster academy and sub academy and all that but I have just settled really well here. I’ve played here a lot more here than I have in any other province and it has just feels like (home).

“It means a lot to my family, my mum really didn’t want me to leave. She loves getting up to every game and she is a big part of my life and my career so if I have her in my corner constantly telling me to stay and telling me that I have had a great time here, it was pretty easy then to stay because keeping her happy is part of my decision making process as well.”

Having penned only a one-year extension 12 months ago, Cooney’s future has been the subject of some conjecture for almost two seasons at this point with the uncertainty keenly felt among the Ulster faithful, who so quickly took him to their hearts.

Despite his Test ambitions, though, the man himself felt that ensuring his time with Ulster would continue was always the priority.

“On paper and in black and white, this is my home and this is where I want to play so it wasn’t difficult in that regard because this is the most important team that I have played for.

“In terms of what I want to do and who I love to play for, it was easy. I want to play here.”

The furore over his potential switch of allegiance can be traced back to November 21, 2021 when World Rugby approved Regulation 8, confirming that players were no longer tied to an international side three years on from their last cap.

With Cooney’s Scottish heritage close to his heart, and never seemingly fully embraced by Ireland, of course it was something to ponder. Indeed, he had first been approached by Scotland’s then interim coach Scott Johnson while still at Leinster and considered the switch again just prior to his Ireland debut against Japan in 2017.

“It was actually one of my friends sent it to me on the day and I remember thinking ‘oh that’s quite interesting’”, he recalled of how he found out about the change in laws. “Again, I was still in and around the Irish set-up. It was just ‘that’s interesting and maybe down the line it could be an option’ but it was still quite early days,

“I’m smart enough to understand other options but at the time I was still concentrating on Ireland.”

John Cooney had been linked with a Scotland call-up during the most recent Six Nations series — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

With the news that he was considering throwing his hat in the ring once eligible first making headlines last year, he admits the timing was far from perfect.

“What was difficult was I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to so all I was concentrating on was trying to play as well as I could and get as many minutes as I could (for Ulster),” he remembered.

“So I really didn’t care about anything going on outside of the rugby if I wasn’t performing as much and as well as I wanted to.

“For me, it was always play as well as I can and then talk about it after and see what happens as a consequence of how I play.

“I was more frustrated that I wasn’t getting as long as I wanted when I felt physically great.

“People like a narrative they want to use. I saw one where it said my dad was born in Scotland, I was like ‘my dad is as Scottish as they come, he is not just born in Scotland, he is Scottish’. Just small things like that would annoy me, the way things can be slightly manipulated in the media, people sometimes made out I wasn’t as Scottish as I would be. All my family live there and I’m actually heading there this weekend to see them all.

"I'd always considered Scotland, it was an option from an early age. If they'd come to me with a club at an early age and guaranteed a team, I'm sure I would have considered it a lot more but an interim coach who could have been gone after a couple months and with no club, at the time I felt like the best option was to stay at Leinster and continue my progress there.

“(But) A big part of my childhood was always to see my granddad, he was the only granddad that I ever actually met, so he meant a lot to me. Playing (against) Scotland when I played for Ireland was important to me.

“It is just the other side that people don’t see.

“Other people would say ‘I’m Irish, I could never think about doing that’ but I would have supported Scotland in the Six Nations when I was younger.

“It is easy to say if you are 100 percent fully Irish that you would never consider anything else but it is like anyone who is from dual countries, you have a liking for both of them.”

While the signing of his new deal may have implied to some that the door is now closed, Scottish selection policy is not like Ireland’s where only home-based players are chosen. Cooney, though, again stresses that he cannot expect to be on the radar until he is playing more regularly for Ulster.

“I’m not really sure,” he said when asked if the switch remained a possibility. “I can’t even think about this if I’m not playing regularly for Ulster. I’m not going to be in the selection mix. All I want to do is perform as well as I can and try and get back into this team. I’m nowhere near playing for an international team at the moment if I can’t get regular game-time here.”