John Cooney left out of Ireland’s 50-man panel for one-day camp as 11 Ulster players selected

Is this the final blow to John Cooney's hopes of further Ireland appearances? Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

John Cooney is not one of the 11 Ulster players that have been named in Andy Farrell’s latest Ireland training squad.

The coaching team has assembled a group of 50 players for a one-day camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin ahead of the Autumn Internationals in November.

Amongst Ulster’s cohort are the usual suspects of Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns and Will Addison.

Then there are the up-and-coming internationals in Eric O’Sullivan and the four players who made their Ireland debuts over the summer; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney.

In many ways, Cooney’s absence is no real surprise given that he hasn’t pulled on the green jersey since February last year.

He was left out of the initial Six Nations panel this year, given a late call-up to provide cover but not making it onto the pitch.

Cooney admitted over the summer that he was “very disappointed” with the omission.

“I’ve probably actually got worse with it to be honest, because I feel like I deserve it even more and more each time,” he said. “I feel like I leave knowing that I should be there and it probably brings out the stubbornness or the anger within me.”

Not to make such a large panel this time round is perhaps the final blow to any lingering hopes Cooney has of playing again for the national team under Farrell.

And that will only fuel Ulster fans’ fears that the half-back may look to pastures new when his Ulster contract expires at the ending of the coming season.

Ireland’s 50-man panel for one-day camp

Backs (23)

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 5 caps

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 15 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (27)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster/ Banbridge) 1 cap

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap

Autumn Nations Series

IRELAND v Japan: Aviva Stadium, Saturday 6th November, 2021

IRELAND v New Zealand: Aviva Stadium, Saturday 13th November, 2021

IRELAND v Argentina: Aviva Stadium, Sunday 21st November, 2021