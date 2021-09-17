John Cooney left out of Ireland’s 50-man panel for one-day camp as 11 Ulster players selected
John Cooney is not one of the 11 Ulster players that have been named in Andy Farrell’s latest Ireland training squad.
The coaching team has assembled a group of 50 players for a one-day camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin ahead of the Autumn Internationals in November.
Amongst Ulster’s cohort are the usual suspects of Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns and Will Addison.
Then there are the up-and-coming internationals in Eric O’Sullivan and the four players who made their Ireland debuts over the summer; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney.
In many ways, Cooney’s absence is no real surprise given that he hasn’t pulled on the green jersey since February last year.
He was left out of the initial Six Nations panel this year, given a late call-up to provide cover but not making it onto the pitch.
Cooney admitted over the summer that he was “very disappointed” with the omission.
“I’ve probably actually got worse with it to be honest, because I feel like I deserve it even more and more each time,” he said. “I feel like I leave knowing that I should be there and it probably brings out the stubbornness or the anger within me.”
Not to make such a large panel this time round is perhaps the final blow to any lingering hopes Cooney has of playing again for the national team under Farrell.
And that will only fuel Ulster fans’ fears that the half-back may look to pastures new when his Ulster contract expires at the ending of the coming season.
Ireland’s 50-man panel for one-day camp
Backs (23)
Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 5 caps
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 15 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (27)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster/ Banbridge) 1 cap
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap
Autumn Nations Series
IRELAND v Japan: Aviva Stadium, Saturday 6th November, 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand: Aviva Stadium, Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina: Aviva Stadium, Sunday 21st November, 2021