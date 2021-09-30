John Cooney shares Ulster Rugby fan’s story of how his words ‘normalised’ mental health talk and helped her seek support amid depression

John Cooney has spoken out as part of the 'Tackle Your Feelings' initiative. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

John Cooney has shared a message from an Ulster Rugby supporter that explained the real life positive impact of the fan-favourite speaking out on mental health.

Last year, Cooney spoke to the media about his experiences with a counsellor during a particularly injury-ravaged stint at Connacht, all as part of the ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ initiative.

Often, the impact of such stories can go unknown but Cooney has now made public the message that details how his words provided the necessary motivation for a supporter to seek the help they needed.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in May last year, Cooney had said:

“Before counselling, I'd probably have been like a lot of people, wondering why I would need it, why I would bother?

"But now, I don't understand why you wouldn't take control.

"It's exhausting dealing with the same issues day after day. When that becomes week after week, it becomes even worse. It takes so much of your energy, even in the background.

"So for me 'taking control', it's coming up with a way of breaking that cycle because you have to fix it yourself, nobody else is going to do it for you."

The supporter’s message, which Cooney says he regrets not sharing sooner, details the fan’s journey with chronic pain and depression.

Cooney said: “Little did she know that it (the message) was exactly what I needed and little did I know that I had an effect on her life. These little things matter.”

The message read as follows:

"I have wanted to message you for a while but always chickened out.

"But as today is suicide prevention day, I have got up the nerve to message you. I have an ongoing chronic pain injury for nearly nine years and this has caused extreme weight gain and depression.

"I have struggled massively over the past few years. I only truly found rugby during this time and now I call it the best painkiller in the world. For 80 minutes, I feel no pain.

"I often felt like I had been hard done by and that I had no luck and to be honest, just let it all become too much for me.

"Then I listened to your story of how you have dealt with adversity in your career and how you have worked to get what you deserved.

"This was the motivation that I’ve needed over the years. Just to see that if you put the work in, that you can see results.

"The fact that you have done so much work with the ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ campaign really helped me to get the help that I have needed. I have worked really hard with a counsellor and changed my whole lifestyle.

"This time last year, I didn’t want to be here anymore and now I’ve lost nearly six stone in a year and am in such a better place mentally. I actually laugh now!

"I have made a decision to make sure I thank the people who have had an impact on my journey and pass on the positivity. I was always embarrassed to seek help mentally and you have helped to normalise this.

"Thank you John and I am sure there are many other people whose lives have been improved by you sharing your story."

After it was shared on Cooney’s social media, fellow Ulster supporter Mags Mac summed up the feelings of many sports fans towards their team: “Priceless. You could never imagine how much you help people without even knowing it. You boys give us an escape from the real world for 80 minutes every week.”