Johnny Sexton returns to the Ireland line-up as Ulster’s Rob Herring selected to play against Romania

Johnny Sexton makes return to Ireland line-up as Andy Farrell names strong team to take on Romania

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will earn his 114th cap against Romania on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton will make his first appearance in six months when he leads Ireland into their opening World Cup clash against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

The out-half has been named at the helm of a strong side, as Andy Farrell looks to hit the ground running in France.

Sexton (38) last played in the win over England that clinched Ireland’s Grand Slam on March 18.

He suffered a groin tear that day that ruled him out of the Leinster run-in, while his altercation with the match officials on the day of the Champions Cup final cost him another three matches through suspension.

Leinster starlet Joe McCarthy has been handed a big opportunity with a start in the second-row alongside James Ryan.

The sizeable 22-year-old has been impressing in training haven done well in pre-season and now gets to stake his claim for a big role in the tests to come when he wins his fourth cap.

As well as Sexton, there’s a welcome return for hooker Rónan Kelleher who didn’t feature in pre-season.

The Leinster powerhouse is on the bench, with Ulster’s Rob Herring given a deserved start between Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row.

McCarthy and Ryan are in the engine room, with Tadhg Beirne given the nod at blindside flanker. That means Peter O’Mahony is selected at openside, with Caelan Doris at No 8.

Behind the scrum, Jamison Gibson-Park partners Sexton at half-back, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in midfield and the back three of Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls and James Lowe linking up.

On the bench, Kelleher joins Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole in covering the front-row, with Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier backing up the remaining forwards.

Conor Murray and Ross Byrne are the reserve half-backs, with Robbie Henshaw covering the outside backs.

Ireland have arrived in Bordeaux, having taken the two-hour train journey from their base in Tours this morning.

Meanwhile, Romania coach Eugen Apjok has made three changes and a host of positional adjustments to the side that lost heavily to Italy in their final warm-up game.

Scrum-half Florin Surugiu misses out through injury, with Gabriel Rupanu picked alongside Hinckley Vaovasa who makes his first appearance at out-half.

Ireland team to face Romania: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.