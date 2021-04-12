Jordi Murphy demands Ulster's 'A game' to tame Leicester Tigers in Challenge Cup while Rainbow Cup could be cancelled

McFarland's men must do it the hard way after landing another tough away day

Ulster will need their 'A' game from the start if they are to book their place in the Challenge Cup final, warns the side's stand-in skipper Jordi Murphy.

Yesterday's semi-final draw handed Dan McFarland's men a trip to face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, their fourth consecutive European game to be played away from home against Premiership opposition.

Their latest trip across the Irish Sea saw them overcome an eight-point half-time deficit against Northampton Saints on Saturday evening but Murphy knows that at this stage of the competition the side will need to be on their game from the off rather than relying on any stirring comeback.

"It sounds obvious enough but there are no second chances when it comes to these games now," he said after leading the way with another man of the match performance at Franklin's Gardens.

"A home game is always great but you have to play whatever hand is dealt to you. We knew if we got past 'Quins (in the last-16) it was going to be away to either Dragons or Northampton, so it's not like it was a shock.

"Home or away, you still want to put in the same type of performance. It has to be your 'A' game to beat any side at this stage whether it's home or away.

"There's a lot we've taken from the last few seasons but this is a new season, a new challenge and it's a big couple of weeks ahead."

Ulster are well familiar with the Leicester Tigers of course, the side who presently sit seventh in the Premiership table and have beaten both Connacht and Newcastle Falcons to reach this stage of the competition.

Dan McFarland’s men won at Welford Road as recently as January 2019, a victory that saw them book a place in the Champions Cup last eight where they later would lose a heartbreaker to Leinster in the Aviva Stadium.

In total, the northern province have won seven of the 10 meetings played between the sides, all of which have come in the top tier European competition.

If the weekend’s result and yesterday’s draw brought some clarity to Ulster’s calendar, their schedule was soon thrown into more doubt by reports coming from South Africa that the scheduled Rainbow Cup is on the verge of cancellation.

The curtailing of the PRO14 season was decided upon to allow for a short, sharp competition that would include the South African super-franchises ahead of their involvement in a more conventional league structure for the next campaign.

Set to begin next weekend with the first of three consecutive sets of Irish derbies, Sharks chief executive Eduard Coetzee has instead told media in his homeland that the tournament was under threat amid reports they had been instructed on Friday to cease their visa applications, likely a sign their plan to base themselves in England for the duration had been rejected due to Covid-19 concerns.

“We have little information at this stage, but it seems to be the case that the Rainbow Cup will be cancelled,” Coetzee has said.

Elsewhere, the Ireland women’s Six Nations clash with France in Dublin this weekend is also thought to be under threat.

France will be added to the list of countries from where passengers entering the Republic of Ireland will have to quarantine in a hotel for a minimum of 10 days in an effort to reduce the potential threat of the spread of Covid-19 and at present there is no exemption for elite sports teams.

Without similar restrictions in Northern Ireland, moving the game to Belfast could yet be considered.