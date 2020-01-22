Kieran Treadwell set to discover result of citing following Bath victory

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell will discover his fate tomorrow after being cited for an alleged dangerous tackle in last Saturday's victory over Bath.

The 24-year-old came on in the second half of Ulster's 22-15 win which clinched their place in the last-eight of the Champions Cup and the citing arose after an incident which took place in the 68th minute.

The Ireland-capped second-row is alleged to have tackled Bath flanker Tom Ellis in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13. The complaint was made by citing commissioner Stefano Marrama from Italy.

Treadwell's disciplinary hearing takes place in London on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bath's Ross Batty has been given a four-week ban after being shown a red card in last Saturday's match with Ulster.

Batty was sent off in the 73rd minute of the game for tackling Ulster scrum-half John Cooney in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13.

The disciplinary committee upheld the red card decision yesterday, finding that Batty had made contact with Cooney's head in a dangerous manner. The Ulster scrum-half left the field after the incident.

It was then determined that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby's sanctions and selected six weeks as the entry point, reduced to four weeks.

World Rugby's Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13, relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points: Low End: Two weeks; Mid-range: Six weeks and the Top End: 10-52 weeks.