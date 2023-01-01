Last-gasp Ben Healy try subjects Ulster to defeat in opening game of 2023 as Munster snatch win at Ravenhill

Munster players celebrate at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Ravenhill (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Just as with Connacht before Christmas, Ulster looked to have this sewn up only to allow another team back into the contest. This time, though, Munster had enough to win this collision.

It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t really memorable either. Two sides with confidence issues going hammer and tongs at it with Ulster resembling the side that would win at 9-0 and 14-5 only for this to slip away.

That’s four defeats in five and these were very worrying times for Dan McFarland. His team had enough opportunity but just were unable to deliver on what was available to them in terms of getting more points out of this game.

Something is wrong and whatever that is, it needs fixing and fast. Ulster have to do some fast cramming regarding closing out games and racking up points when in control of contests. Without that, this could be a very difficult season.

There was an ominous look to the opening exchanges when Alex Kendellen won an early turnover penalty though Kieran Treadwell offset the immediate concern as he managed to steal the resulting lineout.

Ulster then managed to get a bit of go-forward and presence in Munster’s 22 only for Jacob Stockdale’s pass to Duane Vermeulen to miss its intended target.

The inaccuracy from both teams continued, Stuart McCloskey intercepting a loose inside pass from Keith Earls but nothing coming from it except a Munster lineout which, the pattern continuing, as Niall Scannell’s arrow was an overthrew, the ball being snaffled by Tom Stewart and ultimately lost from Billy Burns’ ambitious off-load on the opposite side the pitch.

A rare moment of enterprise arrived in the 12th minute when Stuart McCloskey’s kick through was well collected by Robert Baloucoune on the right tramline only for the winger to be wrapped up in a double tackle and lose possession.

Two minutes later, with Ulster not really going anywhere with the ball, Munster were pinged by Andrew Brace at the breakdown and up stepped Cooney to try and get something on the board.

The Ulster scrum-half nailed the kick from centre field and the home team were up and running.

Three minutes later, Cooney took another shot after James Hume was taken out and, once more, nailed the shot to put Ulster six up.

Munster’s indiscipline surfaced again on 23 minutes after Jack O’Donoghue was offside from a Keith Earls kick and from distance Cooney went for the points and made it three kicks from three.

Just before the half hour, an Ulster attack again broke down when Jacob Stockdale had the ball ripped by Antoine Frisch and not long afterwards the game was halted while Marty Moore was stretchered off with what appeared to be a leg injury.

From there, it felt like the momentum was shifting as Munster won two quick penalties in succession putting both into the corner and then a third from which they launched a tap and go.

Ulster, with McCloskey in the vanguard, held the red tide out only for another penalty to land Tom Stewart a yellow card in the 34th minute. Munster opted for the scrum meaning that Stewart Moore made way for John Andrew.

Munster continued to turn the screw only for Ulster’s defence to manfully hold firm and then Jack Crowley was penalised for a neck roll on McCloskey which finally allowed the 14-man home team finally lift the siege and make half-time leading 9-0.

Munster were out of the blocks with some venom on the restart and the new half was only two minutes old when Gavin Coombes made a line break to nearly put Earls away. The red shirts came again though and with a penalty coming Paddy Patterson scuttled over after four minutes.

Jack Crowley hit the post with the conversion attempt, but Ulster had been sent a warning just as Stewart came back on from the sin-bin.

Some neat footwork from Stewart, who linked with Iain Henderson and Cooney then led to a penalty which Ulster opted to put in the corner.

The result was a kick which didn’t really attack the corner flag from Burns and what followed as a peel off by Stewart and a turnover near the posts.

Conor Murray’s introduction to Ravenhill was to be wrapped up by Henderson and a penalty concession to the men in white. Again, though, Ulster’s inaccuracy cost them as Munster stole the lineout after Burns kicked well for the corner.

The bad look continued as following a Stockdale siege boot out of his 22, Munster countered, and Keith Earls was held by a scrambling defensive effort which, thankfully, for the home team resulted in a penalty.

Then, pretty much out of nowhere, Ulster put some phases together and found space out right, McCloskey’s huge pass landing perfectly for Baloucoune who does what he does well and sprinted clear to score.

Nathan Doak missed the extras but this 67th minute score looked to be a potential game-winner.

But Munster came again and with a penalty banked they went for the posts, Ben Healy doing the needful here to cut Ulster’s lead to six and bring the visitors into losing bonus point territory.

And then came the late surge. A Mike Haley break put Gavin Coombes in space though he couldn’t find Ben Healy. Still, it was a penalty to Munster and they stayed here until the end.

They took it through phase after phase before Healy dived through, his conversion winning the contest with the clock red.

