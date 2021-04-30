Leicester Tigers 33-24 Ulster ratings: How did the players fare as European hopes were dashed?

Jacob Stockdale tries to turn away from a tackle in Ulster's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It was European heartache for Ulster as their Challenge Cup dream came to an end with a 33-24 defeat to Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

Nick Timoney was busy and scored an excellent try, while Jacob Stockdale had some nice bursts with ball in hand, but it wasn't enough to claim victory.

Michael Sadlier looks at how each individual fared...

Starting XV

Jacob Stockdale - 7

Really sound under the high ball and launched some great Ulster counters. There was one skewed kick but, overall, played well without too much chance to attack.

Robert Baloucoune - 4

Lost the ball in contact and then had his try scrubbed out and also dropped a bomb with Nadolo bearing down on him which led to a costly penalty.

James Hume - 5

Some clever defensive work and one good carry in the Baloucoune non-try. Also pulled off a last-ditch tackle on Steward but the second half was a struggle.

Stuart McCloskey - 6

The focal point of some strong carrying and one great jackal too and supplied the assist for Timoney. Unfortunately the second half was an uphill battle.

Ethan McIlroy - 6

It wasn’t the best of starts and looked to be targeted but he grew into it and showed some nice footwork and pace to worry the Tigers.

Billy Burns - 6

Some subtle passing and didn’t miss his try chance. However one penalty missed touch and had no real influence on the second half and was called ashore.

John Cooney - 7

Had already stopped Nadolo twice before a collision forced the Ulster scrum-half off the field. He was doing well with two excellent conversions and a penalty.

Eric O’Sullivan - 6

Some strong carrying with two in the lead-up for Burns’ score. Terrific tackle on Steward though Tigers still scored and survived the scrums.

Rob Herring - 5

Two tap and goes helped splinter the Tigers but this was far too quiet in the loose from him and he wasn’t able to have much influence when the tide turned.

Marty Moore - 5

Involved in those tip-on moves and showed good hands but then shipped a knock in a challenging second half and went off for O’Toole.

Iain Henderson - 6

A first try since December 2018 which showed his strength close in to the line. However, with things going south there wasn’t much that he could do.

Alan O’Connor - 5

There to lend his weight to help Henderson over the line. As with his team-mates had a sound first half but then it was all back-foot stuff until he was subbed.

Jordi Murphy - 5

A quiet enough opening half in terms of what others were doing and though the upped the ante in the second half there was no way back.

Matty Rea - 6

Started like a man on a mission. Selected for his size and ball-carrying, he was there to make the hard yards. Upset Jasper Wiese but faded in the second half.

Nick Timoney - 7

Has really made the number eight shirt his own and what a superb solo run and finish for Ulster’s first points of the second half.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 79 mins) - n/a

Andy Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 63 mins) - 4

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 63 mins) - 5

Kieran Treadwell (for O’Connor, 58 mins) - 4

Sean Reidy (for Rea, 37-40 mins and 55 mins) - 6

Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 43 mins) - 5

Michael Lowry (for Burns, 66 mins) - 7

Will Addison (for Baloucoune, 55 mins) - 6