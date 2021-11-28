Leinster 10 Ulster 20 ratings: James Hume and Nick Timoney return to lead huge squad performance at RDS

A fantastic performance from Ulster saw them end an eight-year wait for a win at the RDS Arena as they defeated Leinster 20-10 in Dublin.

The Ireland internationals came back in and performed as you would expect them to, but there were key contributions from elsewhere in the line-up.

Adam McKendry looks at who impressed…

Starting XV

Mike Lowry - 7

Had the chance to go on a few meandering runs but didn't get on the ball as much as he would have liked. Defensively, however, he came up with some vital tackles at important times.

Craig Gilroy - 7

Some really nice touches with ball in hand but, more importantly, ensured the tricky Jordan Larmour had no significant impact on the game. Did the job Ulster needed him to do.

James Hume - 9

Did he come back with a point to make from not playing for Ireland during the internationals? If he did, then he more than made one. Consummate performance, the intercept was just the icing on the cake.

Stuart McCloskey - 8

His abrasive nature allowed Hume to flourish, creating space for his centre partner to shine in. Didn't take as many headlines but was just as important in this victory.

Ethan McIlroy - 7

Shifted from the wing to full-back and looked equally settled at both positions. His biggest contribution was racing back to stop Jordan Larmour from running onto a chip kick over the top that would have resulted in a score.

Billy Burns - 7

After being intercepted twice against Connacht, needed a good performance this time around to exorcise those demons and he did. Seemed to enjoy reuniting with Cooney.

John Cooney - 8

With ball in hand he looked as sharp as ever, despite playing just 31 minutes since April. A couple of missed kicks made it nervier than Ulster would have liked but this was a fine return to action.

Andrew Warwick - 7

Part of the usual loosehead rotation so only played 45 minutes, but another solid and dependable performance that Ulster have come to rely on. Slowly becoming important to this squad.

Rob Herring - 8

Did he have a point to prove too? 80 minutes and a big night both in the loose and leading the scrum, Andy Farrell must take notice of this display after his quiet autumn.

Marty Moore - 8

Went 70 minutes, didn't take a backwards step at the scrum and showed some beautiful hands in tight that have maybe been missing for a while. One of his better performances for the province.

Alan O'Connor - 8

One of his more prominent displays as he took the captain's armband and led by example. Let his second row partner, either Carter or Kearney, handle the lion's share of carrying so he could champion the sparkling defence.

Sam Carter - 7

Stepped up to the plate with ball in hand and carried like a trojan. Not as dynamic as others but certainly draws defenders and that opens up gaps elsewhere. Did the job Ulster needed.

Greg Jones - 7

Forced off just a quarter of the way into the game after shipping a head knock, but got through a lot of work while he was on. Superb running line for the try and great vision to spot it.

Nick Timoney - 9

Wasn't man of the match but must have been extremely close to it. Multiple turnovers, barnstorming carries and thundering tackles, he seemed to be everywhere on the pitch. Currently undroppable.

David McCann - 7

A big performance in the midst of a big pack outing, stepped up and shouldered a lot of the carrying as a No.8 should. By his own high standards might want to make more yards but this was a great display.

Replacements

Eric O'Sullivan (for Warwick, 46 mins) - 7

Continued the good work at the scrum and fought hard in the second half

Ross Kane (for Moore, 71 mins) - 6

Closed out the win well, although wasn't on too long to make a difference

Mick Kearney (for Carter, 47 mins) - 7

Can't miss him with the blue scrum-cap, had some telling contributions

Marcus Rea (for Jones, 21 mins) - 8

If he was trying to make a statement he certainly did so, was heavily involved

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 60 mins) - 7

Nerves of steel from the 19-year-old to kick Ulster to victory late on

Rob Lyttle (for Lowry, 52 mins) - 7

Looked dangerous in possession, added a new dimension to the back three

Unused: Tom Stewart, Angus Curtis