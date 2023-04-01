Leinster 30 Ulster 15 ratings: Rob Herring leads the charge as European ambitions dashed

1 April 2023; Ryan Baird of Leinster scores his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ulster’s European dream is over after they were beaten 30-15 by Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, but how did the players perform in the last-16 clash?

Here’s how Michael Sadlier rated them...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry – 5

Not a great opening from the kick-off but the conditions were awful. Hit hard by Baird and jackaled by him too. Ended up at out-half.

Robert Baloucoune – 4

Good tackle on Keenan and an early half break at the start of the new half but really very quiet. The weather and lack of ball saw to that.

James Hume – 6

Great tackle out on near the edge with overlap and did so well for his try. Looked bewildered by his yellow card and maybe had a point.

Stuart McCloskey – 6

Vital poach off Leinster incursion and big tackle on the line on O’Brien in the second half. Couldn’t get enough access to the game.

Jacob Stockdale – 5

Lost an early high ball to Larmour but a great take later on and shortly afterwards helped the supply for Hume’s score. One kick out on the full.

Billy Burns – 5

Clearly fired up and forced a knock-on from Keenan. The cross-kick returns to make Hume’s score but then he was forced off with injury.

Nathan Doak – 4

There were some good touches and hoisted a few very useful kicks to the sky but was removed less than 10 minutes into the new half.

Rory Sutherland – 5

Wasn’t able to prevent Baird from scoring shortly after a scrum penalty. As with his team-mates it was mostly back-foot stuff.

Rob Herring – 7

Made the required physical statement and grabbed the try Ulster needed before going off and coming straight back. He put in 26 tackles.

Tom O’Toole – 4

Gave away a maul penalty which put Leinster 13-3 in front and may have also been pinged at a scrum. Didn’t come out for the second half.

Alan O’Connor – 5

He did his bit in preventing Conan from getting the score but his energy was used up trying and failing to keep Leinster at bay.

Kieran Treadwell – 4

Looked pretty pumped for this one, but there was little other than back-foot resistance to show for his efforts which was disappointing.

David McCann – 4

The flanker made an early impression with a hit on Van der Flier but it wasn’t really a good look for Baird’s try and left early.

Nick Timoney – 5

His charge led to Ulster’s first points but there just wasn’t the front-foot he would have wanted. Largely a tackling session for him.

Duane Vermeulen – 5

He really needed a huge game, and you could see him being a nuisance. Couldn’t stop Porter at point blank range. Very little carrying.

Replacements

Tom Stewart (for Herring, 57-62mins) – n/a

No time for impact

Eric O’Sullivan (for Sutherland, 62mins) – 4

The game was gone

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (for O’Toole, 40mins) – 5

A defensive session

Harry Sheridan (for McCann, 46mins) – 4

Was yellow carded

Marcus Rea (for Treadwell, 66mins) – 4

No impact on the game

John Cooney (for Doak, 49mins) – 4

Not an influential shift

Stewart Moore (for Burns, 54mins) – 4

Very little action

Ben Moxham (for Baloucoune, 78mins) – n/a

Two minutes only