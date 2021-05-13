Leinster v Ulster team news: Dave Shanahan handed first start of the season as McFarland makes 12 changes for Rainbow Cup tie

Dave Shanahan is back in Ulster's starting line-up for the first time since February last year. INPHO/Craig Watson

Dave Shanahan will make his first start of the season when Ulster meet Leinster at the RDS tomorrow evening in the Rainbow Cup (8.15pm kick-off).

The scrum-half had been John Cooney’s primary back-up for the past two seasons but was pushed down the pecking order at Kingspan Stadium by the arrival of former All Black Alby Mathewson last summer.

Having been on course for his lowest seasonal minutes tally since 2017/18, the Belvedere College product will get a run against his home province with Cooney sidelined with a neck injury.

And with Mathewson expected to depart when this campaign belatedly concludes next month, the game provides an opportunity for the 27-year-old to stake a claim for a bigger role next year, especially with promising Academy product Nathan Doak on the bench and ready for his second outing in the senior side ahead of his promotion to a development deal for 2021/22.

The alteration at scrum-half is one of 12 changes to the starting side that lost to Munster last time out with Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and skipper Iain Henderson the only three players to keep their places from the defeat in Limerick.

Robert Baloucoune and Craig Gilroy come onto the wings, while James Hume and Billy Burns are restored to their usual spots at outside centre and out-half respectively.

It’s all change in the front-row where the first-choice trio of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all return with Sam Carter making a first start since January in the engine room alongside Henderson.

The trio of changes in the loose forward department see Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney and Matty Rea coming into the side, while Brad Jones, Greg Jones and Ian Madigan are brought into the match-day 23 on the replacements bench.

While there is little riding on the result for Ulster given the state of play in the Rainbow Cup, Leinster still have aspirations of making a final, a reality that is reflected in their team selection.

Their starting side boasts no fewer than 13 Irish internationals and contains two recently named British and Irish Lions in the shape of Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw while another, Jack Conan, waits among their replacements.

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, Dave Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath (Capt.); C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; R Baird, J Ryan; J Murphy, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, M Milne, M Bent, D Toner, J Conan, C Foley, R O’Loughlin, T O’Brien.

Ulster: J Stockdale: R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; S Carter, I Henderson (Capt.), M Rea, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, G Jones, N Doak, I Madigan, R Lyttle.

Referee: M Adamson