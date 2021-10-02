Let the youngsters off their rein, says Stephen Ferris

United Rugby Championship

Moore the merrier: Stewart Moore will hope to impress in the absence of Stuart McCloskey. Credit: James Chance/Getty Images

Whether through accident or design, this will have been an Ulster team-sheet to make Stephen Ferris smile.

With an ever-lengthening early season injury-list to contend with ahead of this evening’s trip to Zebre, head coach Dan McFarland has been forced to make ten changes from the side that beat Glasgow last weekend, with a further two players from the opening round victory taking up different positions out in Parma.

John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune have all been new visitors to a treatment room that was already housing six capped Irish internationals.

While Dan McFarland stressed after last week’s win that the inclusion of recent Academy graduates Nathan Doak and Ethan McIlroy were based upon their form through pre-season training, the side for the Stadio Sergio Lanfranche has an even more youthful look.

With Doak now starting and McIlroy retaining his place, it is Stewart Moore that comes in for Stuart McCloskey while former Ireland under-20s captain David McCann comes into the back-row.

The northern province’s two younger props, Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole, get the nod to start, while Callum Reid and Ben Moxham, two players who debuted only last season, will make their seasonal bows from the bench.

It is something Ferris hopes to see more of and, most crucially, on a consistent basis over the season.

"The young guys have been good but they need to be even better,” says the former British and Irish Lions flanker. “They've got to show what they're worth.

“It's going to be tough because there's going to be highs and lows throughout a season but you need to knuckle down and get through that.

“I know Dan has been vocal about how much he has used the young guys over the past year and a half but in my own opinion he hasn't used them enough and they haven't been used in enough games like an Ulster v Zebre where you can experiment a little.

“He's given guys lots of caps but not a lot of game-time, they might have three or four caps but they haven't had a lot of game-time, it could just be six or seven minutes off the bench here and there.

“This is what I want to see, guys starting games, getting more experience at that level and see how they go.”

It is, of course, a difficult balancing act for any coach. When McFarland arrived, he inherited an aging squad that had to be shaped in his own image. As some of the province’s finest servants departed into retirement, there was a clearing out too of those no longer part of the plan. In their stead, came the most consistent returns from the Academy in a decade.

But while the likes of James Hume, Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and O’Toole were capped by Ireland over the summer, while Michael Lowry trained with the squad, already there is the understanding that to turn Ulster’s into a silverware-winning side, the squad will have to be built from the ground up and the next wave will need to make similar impacts on the scene.

"You need the opportunity at a young age,” continued Ferris.

“Nowadays it seems like everyone has this attitude that you need to earn your stripes. Stuff that.

"If you're good enough, you're old enough - get in there and take your opportunity.

“I'm not sure if it's Dan, or the coaching set-ups through the years, I feel that the reins are held on those younger lads.

“It's like, 'well, hold on a second, people are starting to talk about you outside of the club here, we need to keep a hold of you'

“I'd get them out there. They've got to get game-time.

"That may be in the Ulster jersey, it may be in 'A' jersey, but they need game-time.

“Rob Baloucoune only had 29 caps for Ulster but he got one cap for Ireland and he lit the place up, scored a try from the half-way line.

“That's what you have to do when you have an opportunity.

"Something that annoyed me was, I watched Nathan play numerous times be at schools or ‘A’-level, but Ulster were going with Alby Mathewson because of his experience. He'd only a couple of months left on his contract.

“Ethan McIlroy, lots of minutes but not enough for me. Dave McCan has been going okay in the back-row but I would like to see him starting two or three games on the bounce, see if he can handle the bigger opposition.

“It seems a bit like he's thrown in there and then we don't see him again for six weeks.

“Look, that's fair enough, Dan is the head coach of Ulster, he makes the decisions but I just hope this young team keeps evolving and maturing because it feels like we've talked about this for the last five years.

“I don't want to hear about a young Ulster team, I want a winning Ulster team. That's what everybody wants.

“If I was in the squad, I'd be the same. I wouldn't want to hear 'that those young Ulster lads are doing well' or 'those lads have come up short but they're young.'

“I'd say there's been lessons learned over the years that they have to keep progressing.

"That's just my opinion.”

◊ Premier Sports will be the home of live Ulster Rugby action in the United Rugby Championship this season with an experienced line-up bringing all the action and analysis from every Ulster game home and away with former Ulster and Ireland internationals Stephen Ferris and Andrew Trimble back at the forefront of Premier Sports coverage in Northern Ireland.