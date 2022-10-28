Lifelong Ulster fan John Andrew vows not to let significance of his century game against Munster pass him by

John Andrew says that one minute of Ulster action was a boyhood dream

John Andrew says that one minute of Ulster action was a boyhood dream

John Andrew has had many highs and lows since his debut back in 2014

Growing up, Friday nights at Ravenhill were sacrosanct and there was a distinct routine which John Andrew was fixed on.

On match nights, his dad would ensure that work was jettisoned early enough to leave sufficient time to travel from Ballymena to Belfast so that the Andrew clan were virtually the first ones through the turnstiles and that the young John could get an uninterrupted view from the front of the terracing.

“I was a massive Ulster fan,” Andrew fondly recalls, “and at that stage if someone had offered me one minute of playing for Ulster, I would have taken it and that would have been like ‘yeah, that’s the dream come true’.”

Though highly attuned to the reality that his chosen profession is about anything but sentiment, and brutally honest in assessing the mental anguish of not being in favour regards selection, the now 29-year-old is still willing to indulge in some reflection on how he has come to the cusp of a century of appearances.

“To get to 100 is great,” the Ulster hooker says of what looks to be coming for him at Thomond Park tomorrow.

“It’s a personal achievement for me and it makes my family proud. The amount of sacrifices my mum and dad have had to make to take me to training and all those sorts of things, it’s probably nice for them, the wife and in-laws.

“(As a player) you don’t want to get caught up in the emotion too early in the week because you could find yourself drained.

“But it’s definitely not something that just passes over me, it’s an achievement I’ll be proud of.”

But by no means has it been a smooth journey.

It’s taken a while to get here after making his debut back in late 2014 and getting a regular run in the team has proved difficult for Andrew, for whom non-involvement in the matchday 23 has also been a factor which he has previously struggled to deal with.

John Andrew says that one minute of Ulster action was a boyhood dream

“I’ve had loads of days where it’s been really tough,” he says of his Ulster career which previously became so stop-start that moving away from Belfast had been on his agenda.

“I’ve probably been really tough to live with.

“Going home and my wife not wanting to ask me if I’m playing or not because she can probably tell by the way I’m walking through the door.

“I had to make a shift in mindset,” he recalls about where he found himself just prior to the first lockdown over Covid.

“You have control during the week by trying to be as professional as you can be and trying to train really well but if that’s what you’re placing everything on at the end of the week and it doesn’t go your way, you are not the nicest to be around, or living with, and dad is scared to pick up the phone and ask how I’m feeling.

“I think that shift in mindset has helped me because you have to find another way of putting all your effort into training and that’s what I did.

"I was finding that if I had gone in and given everything during training and I was satisfied I’d got better, I was going home happy.

“I made improvements and it sort of coincided with after Covid where I got a run of games because Rob (Herring) was away with Ireland and that was probably the best spell of game time I’ve had here.

“I thought I was playing better but I was also enjoying rugby more and I think the two of them for me go hand in hand.”

Things weren’t so good last week in Durban as illness raged through the squad, forcing the postponement of their game at the Sharks.

John Andrew says that one minute of Ulster action was a boyhood dream

“It wasn’t nice,” Andrew says with some understatement.

“I got it midweek and then every time you saw someone else, they were feeling the same. You knew when it hit you, but I don’t think I was the worst hit.

“Then you had a long-haul flight and it’s not ideal, but I was able to get through it alright.

“And the last couple of days I’ve felt good.”

He knows an embattled Munster will now present an even greater challenge as Ulster patch themselves up to face their third interpro in five games and attempt to prevail at a venue they haven’t won at since 2014.

He is determined to mark his century in a memorable way which brings Andrew back to reflecting on highlights from his lengthy time at Ravenhill.

He doesn’t revisit the hat-trick of tries scored at Edinburgh in November 2020 and instead prompts for the bigger picture.

“It’s the big games and the changing rooms after the big games, that feeling that you really had to work hard for something and all of you are sitting in there and like exhausted or celebrating or whatever.

“Just that feeling after it for a while, it’s nice.”

And, again, on a personal level he adds: “You go home, and my dad probably calls me after every game to just talk about the game.

“I’ve a very supportive wider family and a lot of people have done a lot to let me chase a childhood dream for a long time.”

From the Ravenhill terrace to now has been some journey.

​