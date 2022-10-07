Lions prop Rory Sutherland signs short-term Ulster deal, with Springbok Steven Kitshoff expected to arrive at Ravenhill next season

Ulster have confirmed that British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland has signed for them for the remainder of the season, paving the way for the arrival of a "proven winner on the world stage" for the follow season, who is believed to be Springbok Steven Kitshoff.

Scotland international loosehead Sutherland has been able to sign a short-term deal after his release from crisis-hit Worcester Warriors on Wednesday, but the more exciting move is that of the highly rated Kitshoff, who is understood to have agreed terms to join Dan McFarland's side after France 2023.

Ulster did not confirm the arrival of the Stormers prop, instead revealing that "negotiations are at an advanced phase with a player that is a proven winner on the biggest stage, who will join the province next season on a three-year deal following Rugby World Cup 2023."

It is believed said player is Kitshoff, who was confirmed to be in advanced discussions with the province by the Belfast Telegraph last June.

“We have an exciting stable of young Irish-qualified props at Ulster, so to be able to support their development alongside some world class operators is great news for everyone associated with Ulster and Irish rugby," said head coach McFarland.

“As a club that is intent on consistently competing for championships, we’re always looking to add to and improve our squad - this includes recruiting players to be a part of the Ulster Rugby family, but most importantly to support and drive the development of young players within our pathway.

“We look forward to welcoming Rory into the squad next week and making further announcements on our recruitment for next season very soon.”

Sutherland's arrival is an opportunistic piece of business for Ulster, bridging the gap to Kitshoff pitching up in BT6, after the Scottish international was made a free agent due to the financial crisis that engulfed Worcester.

All players, backroom and administrative staff contracts at the Premiership club became void on Wednesday after WRFC Players Ltd was liquidated in the high court.

Known to both McFarland, through his time as Scottish forwards coach, and defence coach Jonny Bell, who was at the Warriors last season, the 30-year-old is familiar with the league too having come through at Edinburgh before moving to England in 2021.

After not renewing Jack McGrath's contract at the end of last season, Ulster went into this campaign with Andy Warwick, Eric O'Sullivan and Callum Reid as options of the loosehead side.

As a Lion only three years ago and a Scottish international, Sutherland would immediately boost that unit, giving Ulster depth on both sides of the scrum with three internationally capped players to choose from at tighthead.

And while Sutherland was reportedly also sought by clubs in the URC, Top 14 and Premiership, his signing with Ulster gives him high-level rugby in this key World Cup year, even if the move is only temporary.

On the arrival of Sutherland, McFarland added: “Myself, Roddy Grant, Jonny Bell and Jonny Petrie have all worked with Rory at some point in his career and know he will add quality on the field and bring an invaluable level of experience and mindset that our young props can squeeze every drop out of.

“Having Rory’s level of competitiveness at scrum training is going to test and teach the very best we have, something as a scrum coach and former prop I have experienced first-hand and am now excited to be a part of.

“Whilst we are all looking forward to welcoming Rory to Ulster, we are also mindful of the very difficult situation many players and staff at Worcester Warriors find themselves in and we wish them the best for whatever the future holds.”

Sutherland, who will travel to South Africa for the next two weeks for games against the Lions and Sharks, commented: “My thanks go out to everyone in the rugby community who has supported myself, and all those at Worcester, over the past while during what has been a heartbreaking time for players and staff alike.

“However, I’m looking forward to linking-up with Ulster, and getting stuck into the BKT URC and the many familiar faces and rivals that it will bring. The club is on a quest for silverware, and I’ll do all I can this season to play my part in that ambition.”

The completion of a deal for Kitshoff comes after talks were reported by the Belfast Telegraph back in June and represents another huge coup for the province and their head of operations and recruitment Bryn Cunningham.

The 30-year-old, presently with the URC champion Stormers, is a genuinely world class operator and, as a member of the famed 'bomb squad', a key piece of the Springbok side that lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan three years ago.