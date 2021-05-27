Ludik is a true Ulsterman: Henderson

Skipper leads tributes to retiring star

Louis Ludik's team-mates have paid tribute to the retiring Ulster full-back after he confirmed he will be hanging up his boots.

The 34-year-old, who was the last signing made by former Director of Rugby David Humphreys before his departure in the summer of 2014, has racked up over a century of outings for the northern province during his seven seasons but has not featured since suffering injury against Cardiff in November.

The side's skipper Iain Henderson offered his thanks for Ludik's contributions to the Ulster cause over his seven years.

"Louis has brought so much to the club during his time with the province," Henderson said of the man who also played for the Sharks and Agen during his career. "I would like to thank him for that on behalf of all the players he has run onto the pitch alongside, both past and present.

"He is a true Ulster man now, and we are proud to call him one of our own.”

Posting on social media, John Cooney added: "Been an absolute privilege to play with you Louis Ludik. "One of the most reliable, hard-working and humble players I've ever seen.

"I know the fans always appreciated how committed you were. You will always be an Ulster legend."

Ludik himself, who has recently set up the popular food enterprise 'Hellbent', said that it is Ulster he now considers home.

“From the first moment it was announced that I was coming to Belfast, I was accepted, supported, and I felt at home," he said. “I gave it my all, every single time I stepped onto the field, to try and give back and continue the legacy of those who came before me, and to be deserving of the supporters who stood up for us, every week, without fail. “Thank you to everyone who has made my time at Ulster – the place I now call home – so special. Now the time has come for me to Stand Up For The Ulstermen next to the field for the rest of my days.”