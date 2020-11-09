Luke Marshall: How Tommy Bowe's advice helped inspire my comeback from worryingly persistent hip injury

Marshall ready to go again with a start against Glasgow Warriors tonight

Having battled back from more than his fair share of injuries over the course of his career - a series of concussions and a torn ACL among them - Luke Marshall had plenty of experience to draw upon when searching for a light at the end of the tunnel earlier this summer.

Yet, when one who has made his living off physical gifts finds his body betraying him after simple tasks like walking to the end of the driveway, perhaps it is unavoidable that the mind can go to unwanted places, all the more so at a time when life events loom much larger than rugby.

"I've had an issue with my hip for quite a few years now, so it's something I've been staying on top of," says the 29-year-old after almost nine months on the sidelines came to an end with an appearance from the bench against Cardiff in Newport last week.

"Normally I can stay on top of it, but this time it just didn't go away.

"About two weeks back into pre-season, late June, start of July, it started out as a niggle and I thought I'd be back in a couple of weeks, and we kept on aiming to be back in a couple of weeks, couple of weeks, but it wasn't really getting any better.

"It was frustrating for a few different reasons, not just that I wasn't able to play rugby, it hindered my personal life as well.

"Just walking around was sore. It was sore getting out of bed, getting into the car. Walking the dogs is one of my hobbies but I'd find myself walking 500 yards and I'd be very stiff. Stuff like that was frustrating.

"At that stage we (he and wife Grace) were expecting our first child and I was having thoughts like 'are my hips going to bother me for the rest of my life and I'll be struggling to run around with kids?'

"You always think the worst."

Thankfully, like those past injuries before them, he emerged on the other side intact, citing the advice of a former team-mate as critical in framing his thinking as he missed out on his side's journey to last season's PRO14 final and the unbeaten start to this campaign.

"I always try to look at it as a bit of a challenge," he says. "That's one thing I remember Tommy Bowe saying, he tried to look at every injury as a challenge to try and get back to where he was before it, and that's what I try to do.

"It's been real frustrating the last few months but, at the same time, you look at the position you're in - you have a good job that's almost like a hobby. If you look around what's happening in the world, you're very privileged to do what you do. As frustrating as it is, you have to look at the more important things and work hard.

"Another thing for me was looking at some of the young guys coming through and playing well (in my position) - James Hume, Stewart Moore - when they're playing so well, you can't sit around feeling sorry for yourself, you have to work hard to get back and put in as good a challenge as you can to those guys to get back in the squad."

His return during the somewhat stop-start 11-7 victory over Cardiff caused his coach Dan McFarland to joke that Marshall was feeling the pace of what was Ulster's slowest game of the season but, mercifully, he at least felt more comfortable than expected the day after what was his first game since back before the pandemic struck and halted last season.

"It was tough enough," he laughs. "I wasn't too bad actually (the next day), I was sort of surprised I wasn't stiffer.

"But during the game, when I got on, my lungs were definitely struggling. Those last 20 minutes they were chasing the win so they probably played a bit more expansively. I was definitely blowing and struggling a bit. But I was just happy to be back and out there. It was solid.

"It was my first game playing in an empty stadium so it felt like a trial match but it was just good to be back out there.

"It was probably a week earlier than I thought I was going to get back. It was just good to be involved in a match day squad again.

"I'll be trying to get a few more match minutes now, try and get a bit more training. I've only been back in full training a couple of weeks so hopefully I can get a bit more fitness there as well.

"The way Dan has us training, it's such high intensity, that's how he prepares us for games so that we're not surprised by the pace in games. But there's certain stuff you can only get in games."

With Glasgow visiting Kingspan Stadium this evening, Marshall will be one of the few in the side's ranks who worked with the Warriors' assistant coach Jonny Bell when he was with his native province.

With Bell serving as the side's defence coach until 2015, Marshall's association with his fellow Irish-capped centre goes back even further; further still if you count him being a young fan in the stands at Lansdowne Road the day Bell won man of the match honours in the 1999 European Cup final victory over Colomiers.

"Dinger (Bell) was massive for me," recalls Marshall.

"I'd been working with him the whole way through my career.

"He was involved with the sub-Academy and Academy when I was in school, so he would have come round when I was in sixth form (at Ballymena Academy) and done individual skills with me in between classes.

"Then he was involved with some of the under-age teams, the Irish Under-19s and Ulster Under-20s, so he coached me there. And then at senior level he was Ulster's defence coach.

"I always had a good relationship with Jonny and I'd still be in contact with him now.

"He played centre as well, so he was a good influence and it'll be good to catch up with him.

"With Jonny coaching them I'm sure they'll be well drilled and we know we'll have to attack well.

"Hopefully we'll get a better night for it than we did against Cardiff.

"It'll be a good challenge, but with the squad we have, we're more than capable of getting the win."