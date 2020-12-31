Madigan hails the unheralded impact that skills coach Soper is having behind the scenes at Ulster

Kicking king: Ian Madigan kicks a penalty on his way to his 22-point total in the win over Connacht

Watch for him next time John Cooney, Ian Madigan or Billy Burns lines up a kick at goal.

He’ll be there, usually in the camera shot too, having brought on the tee, but what we don’t necessarily see is what is being said between Dan Soper and whoever the kicker might be as he begins his pre-strike routine.

It’s an important relationship and the kickers need to have faith in what Soper is communicating to them as well as using him as a sounding board for what line they ought to take to ensure the ball goes between the posts and not either side of them.

Cooney has previously spoken of Soper’s value, as indeed have quite a few other members of the squad, but after his barn-storming display from the tee in last Sunday’s victory over Connacht, Madigan has also thrown in his opinion on the input made by the former RBAI coach who before coming to Ulster had masterminded three Schools’ Cup wins on the trot.

And Madigan should be in a good place to evaluate Soper’s knowledgeable observations after landing eight from nine kicks — for a personal haul of 22 points — in very challenging conditions at the Sportsground.

“It’s very much teamwork on a night like that,” said the 31-year-old who joined Ulster last summer but, of course, began his stint in what remained of last season.

“It’s like a golfer and his caddie, you’ve got to pick your line.

“When he comes on, he’s very calm. We just talk through the line and how the wind is going to affect the kick.

“He has that very calming influence and fills you with confidence as well.

“He has been a brilliant kicking coach and has moved my kicking onto the next level.

“He’s also very technical and does great video analysis,” added the former Leinster, Bordeaux and Bristol player.

Madigan, who showed nerves of steel to land the long-range penalty against Edinburgh to secure Ulster’s place in last September’s PRO14 final, again reminded us of just what he can do when Cooney and Burns are not around.

“Even though I hadn’t been kicking in games, I’d been working away at it each week,” added the Ireland international who has, so far, played nine times for Ulster with six of those games as a starter.

“And it’s all the sweeter when they go over.

“Dan was there to help me out picking the lines,” he said, going out of his way to praise the Kiwi’s input in Galway.

But the former Banbridge coach in the AIL does rather more than offer place-kicking advice and Madigan is only too willing to explain to what level Soper’s influence is felt at Ulster, whether it’s technical or on the mental side of things.

“Dan (Soper) is a huge part of what we do in Ulster,” Madigan explained of Soper. who joined the coaching staff in 2018 and could be in line to succeed Dwayne Peel as attack coach after the Welshman’s departure at season’s end.

“He runs the skills programme and he also prepares the players who (in training) have to be the opposition team we are playing on any given week.

“He’ll single out the plays that the other team will do and that’s a very important role in terms of your defence.

“He works with the kickers, keeps a close eye on the technical stuff within the backs and also looks after some of the younger players coming through while ex-RBAI pupils Michael Lowry and James Hume know him very well indeed.

“His role is wide-reaching and very important,” stated Madigan, who chose to go further than most who have previously been asked about the degree of Soper’s input which has probably been most visibly seen through the forwards’ skills set.

“With me, he runs my skills, gives me tips on my passing, and then obviously kicking, drop-kicks, kicks from the hand and off the tee.

“It is technical, where he’d be looking at follow through, kick direction, ball drop at drop-kicks.

“And when I miss a kick, he will know what the cues were and he can generally help correct that within the game.

“And then there is the mental side of things as well which he is very good at.

“He gets the mental side of it and he’s a guy who is very positive every day.

“Even if you do something poorly, he’ll try to put a positive spin on it to help you do it better the next time.

“He comes in, pumps all our tyres up and we all love working with him.”

So look out for Soper against Munster on Saturday, just doing his job but adding so much value.