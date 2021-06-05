Madigan produces Murrayfield magic again to kick Ulster to season-ending victory against Edinburgh

Edinburgh were dealt a repeat dose of Ian Madigan Murrayfield magic as Dan McFarland's men broke their four-game losing run with a dramatic 34-31 victory to end their Rainbow Cup campaign on a high.

Back at the scene of his match-winning PRO14 semi-final heroics of last September, the out-half again kicked Ulster to victory with the clock in red, the very last touch of the northern province's season seeing him bisect the posts from a tight angle up the right touchline.

Had the game finished a draw at 31-points apiece, one can only imagine just how irate the visiting camp would have been on their journey back to Belfast.

After a dire start to the game in which they shipped two early tries, Ulster looked to be cruising to victory thanks to five tries and 31 unanswered points.

Two late yellow cards in a game which featured four in total swung the pendulum back in Edinburgh's favour, but their late score that finally knotted things up on the scoreboard was awash with controversy.

Before Eroni Sau had gone over in the corner, Ulster felt Harri Morris had made an illegal tackle on Mike Lowry, using their captain's challenge for the second time in the game to give the referee Ben Whitehouse a second look.

Despite being told by his TMO that the replacement back-rower had made contact with the head of the Ulster player, Whitehouse deemed it a "rugby incident" due to Lowry's positioning and allowed the score to stand.

McFarland appeared on the sidelines, seemingly to make his opinion known to the match officials, just as Blair Kinghorn missed the conversion that would have put his side into the lead for a first time since the first quarter. As it happened, the coach had the best view in the house for Madigan's match-winner after Edinburgh were whistled for a high tackle after the 80 minute mark.

For all the drama in the final minutes, it was easy to forget just how dominant Edinburgh had seemed in the early stages of a game they ended scrambling for a draw. There were fewer than four minutes on the clock when they had taken the lead. Narrowly avoiding a few spills in contact, the hosts were able to draw Dan McFarland's men into a narrow defensive alignment, a fact they exploited well when Duhan van der Merwe had plenty of space to breeze around Matt Faddes on the outside for a score on his final appearance in Edinburgh blue.

Ulster had only been briefly acquainted with the ball by the time Richard Cockerill's side were over again, another porous defensive set seeing them cut to ribbons in midfield before Blair Kinghorn scored in the corner.

Befitting of a game of such little consequence, there was a willingness to play from both sides and, having been spectators for the first quarter of an hour, a neat interchange of their own produced an Ulster try finished by James Hume but created by the vision of Ian Madigan and soft hands of the side's forwards.

After a captain's challenge from Iain Henderson saw Hamish Watson sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on - what price that gets mentioned when the two become Lions team-mates next week? - it was the visiting skipper himself who was the most immediate beneficiary, drawing his side level with a powerful finish off a subsequent maul.

Despite such a horrid start, with WP Nel sent to the bin for his set-piece infringement between the score and Madigan stroking over the conversion, Ulster would have the lead and a two-point advantage by the half-way point of the opening period.

In truth, it was Edinburgh who looked more likely to grab the next score despite their numerical disadvantage but just as Watson was readying himself to return, a moment of magic from Hume took two of the host's 13 players out of the game.

A delightful double step and offload from the impressive centre sent Dave Shanahan into space with the scrum-half who ran effective support lines all evening in turn releasing a charging Stuart McCloksey over for the try.

And Ulster had their fourth just before the turn, Adam McBurney mauling his way over on a ground he'll call home next season.

While Kinghorn spurned the first chance for points after the restart as he blasted a lengthy penalty wide of the posts, Ulster began the second-half in a much sharper fashion than they did the first.

With handling once again to the fore, there was a cutting edge to Ulster in possession as they worked Rob Lyttle over in the corner.

As the tally of unanswered points, Edinburgh were throwing everything at stemming the tide but Nick Timoney's presence at the breakdown proved a consistent thorn in their side.

As players on both sides started to feel the pace, Ulster would spend their own period with 13 men when Mike Lowry and Timoney were binned in quick succession. A two-man advantage, Edinburgh would need only one man to finally break the uninterrupted flow of Ulster points, rampaging loosehead Pierre Schoeman carrying a few Ulster bodies over the line with him after a short-range tap and go.

Just as Edinburgh had conceded only when they were set to be returned to 14-men, so too Ulster had Lowry ready to return when Cammy Hutchinson scored from a maul coming from a penalty won when Ulster were pinged for holding on and then retreated ten metres for not giving Edinburgh back the ball with sufficient urgency.

Lowry was back by the time Eroni Sau thought he'd levelled matters but it was the full-back's unfortunate slip that allowed the Fijian winger an unencumbered run for the line. Nothing is ever quite how it seems in the Rainbow Cup, though, and here was another endgame that would be altered by the captain's challenge.

In truth, this was the type of incident for which this law trial was introduced but the Ulster players cut bemused figures when referee Ben Whitehouse decreed that there was no foul play despite the contact with Lowry's head.

One wonders just how contentious that decision might have been if not for what followed.

