Major boost for Connacht as Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen to return for Ulster Quarter-Final

Connacht have been handed a major boost ahead of Friday night’s United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final against Ulster in Belfast as Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have recovered from illness and are available for selection.

The key Ireland duo missed the recent defeat to Glasgow, but having had an extra week off to recuperate, Aki and Hansen are back in contention.

Both backs are expected to start the last eight inter-pro clash, as Connacht look to cause an upset at Ravenhill, and set up a Semi-Final meeting with either the Stormers or the Bulls.

41 players trained at the Sportsground this morning, with director of rugby Andy Friend and head coach Pete Wilkins having a strong hand to pick from.

However, Gavin Thornbury, Shayne Bolton, Sean Masterson, Oisín McCormack and Conor Fitzgerald remain on the longer term absentee list.

“It’s always a good sign when you’ve got a healthy squad,” Friend said.

“In the past, I’ve worked with teams and when you get into these knockout stages, and you go on and win things, the teams that are the healthiest at the end of the season are healthy for two reasons.

“One, I think everyone just wants to be a part of it, so we’ve got a lot of bodies back at the moment.

“Secondly, it gives you an indication of the quality of work that has gone on behind the scenes with our medical and our athletic performance team, as well as the coaching that has gone in in terms of keeping bodies fit at the end of a big season.

“So, a lot of people are putting up their hands. We had a really good training session just there, and selection is always tough at this time of year when you’ve got the quality of what we have currently got. Some good players will miss out again unfortunately.”