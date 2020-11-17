Marcell Coetzee 'deserves all the plaudits' after injury-ravaged journey to become Ulster hero, says Dan McFarland

Guinness Pro14

Major force: Marcel Coetzee (right) is congratulated after one of his four tries for Ulster in Italy last night

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was thrilled to see Marcell Coetzee mark a milestone appearance with a record-breaking performance as the province cruised to a nine-try demolition of Zebre in Parma last night.

The 57-14 win was Ulster's sixth in a row and continued their best start to a season since 2012 as Springbok Coetzee became the first Ulster player to score four tries in a PRO14 game on what was his 50th outing for the side.

"Marcell did a great job on the back of a lot of other players playing really well," said McFarland

"He's a great player, it's his 50th cap and he's spent a long time getting there (due to injuries).

"He deserves all the plaudits."

The victory moves the province 19 points clear of third placed Ospreys in the PRO14’s Conference A, with McFarland pleased by the degree to which the sensational start has been a squad effort.

“We’ve got a lot of players who might not roll out in what people would assume to be our Champions Cup team but who have played through this whole period,” he said of a side that contained Ethan McIlroy, who scored a try on his first senior start after a string of impressive cameos from the bench.

Marcel Coetzee

“They’ve done a really good job. That building the depth cliche gets bandied around a little but it’s true. You have to have a squad of players who can play well and bottom line win games.

“I thought Ethan McIlroy did really well and we’re really pleased with him.

“He was very composed. A lot of his defensive positioning was excellent and he took his try really well.”

If there was one downcast note in the evening, it was the sight of Marty Moore departing the field with an ankle injury.

The tight-head has been a key figure this season having started every game so far.

When Ulster next take the field, it will be in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Having welcomed 600 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for the win over Benetton that began this campaign back in the first week of October, their previous two home games have been played behind closed doors due to the tightening of restrictions regarding Covid-19.

However, it was announced after the match last night that there will be 1,000 supporters in attendance to watch Ulster clash with Scarlets on Sunday.