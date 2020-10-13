Marcell Coetzee hails Ulster's contingency response to Covid-19 scare as South African star awaits Rugby Championship news

National ambition: Marcel Coetzee is hoping to get the call from South Africa for the Rugby Championship

Ulster star Marcell Coetzee praised the province's response to last week's Covid-19 scare as a "credit to the character" of the playing squad.

The side were forced to shut down activity on Wednesday and Thursday after a senior member of the squad as well as an Academy player, both of whom were asymptomatic, returned positive tests.

Despite missing out on training time, and having to alter their planned selection, Dan McFarland's men returned home from Swansea having beaten the Ospreys 24-12 with Coetzee bagging one of the three tries.

"We had a few factors in the week that could have played a role in our preparation but it is a credit to the character of the guys just bouncing back from that," Coetzee said. "Everyone was ready to go and that's pleasing.

"We know the situation around the world and I think the attitude is just to have an open mind because you have to adapt.

"We had prepped for it because when we came back we said there was a chance this could happen. When it did, we all just followed the structures.

"I felt sorry for the boys that missed out on (playing) but the guys that came in just stepped up and knew what their roles were.

"That's a credit to the whole management for bringing that system to our team."

The pandemic, of course, continues to cast a shadow over rugby far beyond the PRO14 as the international game resumes.

New Zealand and Australia met in the first Bledisloe Cup game on Sunday morning but it remains to be seen whether South Africa will be joining them in the coming weeks for the Rugby Championship.

Due to begin on November 7, South Africa are set to release a statement this week regarding whether the World Champions will be able to travel and take part. With a domestic competition having only just started up after months of lockdown, those Springboks based at home risk going into the demanding Test schedule undercooked.

Indeed, there is increasing speculation that the Boks will not take part - which would likely mean some 20 months without games after their World Cup win - due to player welfare concerns.

Should the team play, however, an already firing-on-all-cylinders Coetzee seems an obvious selection. The 29-year-old hasn't featured for his country since the summer of 2019, when an injury against Argentina put paid to his hopes of going to that year's World Cup, but his form for Ulster since is well deserving of adding to his tally of 30 Test caps.

"I'm very passionate about playing for my country," he said after his latest man-of-the-match display. "It is a long-term goal you always chase but first before you get there, you have to give your lot for your club.

"I think you just have to be consistent with your performances for your club and then you can just build it from there.

"The government has to make a call on whether South Africa are going to participate in the Rugby Championship (soon).

"I hope for the green light, it would be phenomenal and to be picked would be unbelievable but you never know until you get that phone call or media press release."

EPCR have confirmed that the draw for this year's Champions Cup pool stage fixtures will take place on Wednesday, October 28.

By virtue of making the PRO14 final last month, Ulster will be among the top band of seeds in what will be a new format and 24-team competition to overcome hurdles presented by the pandemic. The northern province will face one of Gloucester or Northampton and one of Toulouse or Montpelier home and away.