Marcell Coetzee loved it at Ulster ‘but just couldn’t resist call of home’

Rugby

It didn’t exactly end in an ideal way, what with the Vodacom Bulls announcing that they had secured the signature of Marcell Coetzee a year before his deal was due to expire at Ulster.

That was at Christmas with the Bulls barely able to contain themselves on their social media channels. From an Ulster point of view, it all seemed somewhat less than delicately handled.

Then, four games later, he left the action early against Leinster and with a hamstring injury to rehab, both Ulster and Coetzee decided it was probably for the best to part even before the season’s end.

There was no farewell but, then, of course, we had Covid which undoubtedly played a strong hand regarding the whole situation.

Indeed, such was the apparent haste at the end of the now 30-year-old’s five years here – more of his time being spent injured than either party would have ever wanted – that Coetzee’s farewell statement to Ulster was only put out once he was back home in South Africa in April.

Now though, the 30-times-capped Springbok has spoken for the first time of how the pull of home – having been back in South Africa during last year’s lockdown – just proved too great for the pile-driving back-rower.

He has also told of his hopes to play against the British and Irish Lions and, ideally, encounter former Ulster team-mate Iain Henderson.

Having returned to fitness earlier this month for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, Coetzee is currently back in the northern hemisphere for the first time since leaving the Kingspan and is due to skipper the Bulls in today’s Final against Benetton Rugby in Treviso.

“It (being at Ulster) was an incredible experience for me and my wife over the course of five years,” he said from northern Italy yesterday.

“Rugby-wise and off the field wise, it was an opportunity to see the world and expand horizons and I enjoyed it thoroughly.

“(Rugby-wise) the first two years didn’t go as planned with injuries but over the last three years I really enjoyed it.

“The management and the players were superb and we were building something special there.

“But, ultimately, home came calling and you realise that you just miss your country a lot.

“The Bulls came knocking on the door and it was an opportunity to just come back,” he added.

Though not in the Springbok squad which is soon due to take on the Lions – he might yet get the call with Duane Vermuelen having gone under the knife – Coetzee is banking on at least clashing with the tourists when the Bulls host them in Pretoria on July 10 where he might also go head-to-head with Henderson.

“The Lions only come to South Africa every 12 years so whether it’s in a Springbok jersey or a Bulls jersey you just want the opportunity,” Coetzee stated.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal challenge and experience if the opportunity presents itself,” he added before mentioning Henderson.

“It’s funny, we saw a photo of him with his kids in the British and Irish Lions shirts and I just had to text him and say, ‘Looking good boy’ and he just immediately responded by saying, ‘Hey, we’ll see you’.

“So it was a bit of banter and we’ve got a great relationship and friendship, I’m very proud he made the squad,”

Indeed, the pair encountered each other before Coetzee came to Belfast when the South African gave Henderson his match shirt after the latter’s first cap against the Boks in November 2012.

With the United Rugby Championship due to get under way in the autumn, the pair may end up on opposing sides again.

For now, though, Coetzee has a cup he wants to lift later today and bring back to Loftus Versfeld. All other matters can wait.

And when on the subject of the URC, which is kicking off in September, it has been announced that Premier Sports will be continuing as main broadcaster.

Premier will be showing every Ulster game live, home and away, in addition to providing coverage in the Republic.