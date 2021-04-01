Marcell Coetzee named PRO14 Players' Player of the Year as Ulster dominate 20/21 Dream Team with four making the cut

Marcell Coetzee has been crowned Players' Player of the Year as four Ulster players have been included in the 20/21 Guinness PRO14 Dream Team.

Even though they didn't make it through to the final, Ulster are the most represented side this season, taking the total number of Ulster inclusions since the league was revamped in 2007 to 21.

Coetzee was joint-top try-scorer on nine and also led in the offload ranks with 20 while finishing in the top five for successful carries (67) and claiming 95% success in his 105 tackles.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to accept this award given the talent in this year’s Guinness PRO14," he said. "As we all know, rugby is a team sport so I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always investing time and energy to help me grow as a player. Every time I get to go out there is always special.”

The other three Ulster players making the Dream Team were John Cooney, Michael Lowry and Eric O'Sullivan.

Cooney enters as the league's top points-scorer (115) and also topped the assists list (13).

The team was voted for by over 75 members of the media from across the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa including our own Jonathan Bradley.

Connacht, Leinster and Munster see three players each included with Cardiff and Warriors earning one each. Media were free to vote for any player they wished as long as they had made eight appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2020/21

15 Michael Lowry (Ulster) 14 Alex Wootton (Connacht) 13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 12 Damien de Allende (Munster) 11 Dave Kearney (Leinster) 10 Jack Carty (Connacht) 9 John Cooney (Ulster) 8 Marcell Coetzee (Ulster) 7 Scott Penny (Leinster) 6 Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues) 5 Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) 4 Billy Holland (Munster) 3 Michael Bent (Leinster) 2 Kevin O’Byrne (Munster) 1 Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)

Total Dream Team appearances by club since 2007/08

Leinster: 42 Ospreys: 28 Munster: 23 Glasgow Warriors: 22 Scarlets: 22 Ulster: 21 Cardiff Blues: 17 Connacht: 16 Edinburgh: 13 Benetton Rugby: 3 Toyota Cheetahs: 2 Dragons: 1