Marcell Coetzee posts emotional thank you message to Ulster on social media after returning to South Africa

Marcell Coetzee has penned an emotional tribute to Ulster on Instagram having returned to South Africa after his contract with the province came to an early end.

The Springbok flanker was already confirmed to be leaving Ulster at the end of the season to join the Bulls in his home country, however his departure was recently moved forward.

With Coetzee currently out injured and unlikely to return for the remainder of their Challenge Cup games, Ulster agreed to let him return to South Africa immediately by terminating his contract at the end of April.

It officially ends a five-year stay in Belfast for Coetzee and his wife Chanelle, who moved to the province in 2016 when he signed an initial three-year contract at Kingspan Stadium.

The 29-year-old made 57 appearances for Ulster in his five years, scoring 15 tries in the process, and became a quick fan favourite due to his abrasive style of play.

He was unfortunate due to multiple long-term knee injuries that plagued him during his stay at the province, but when he was fit he was a destructive presence and was named Guinness PRO14 Players' Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign.

And now that his time with Ulster has come to its conclusion, Coetzee took to Instagram to share his feelings on the end of his journey in Belfast.

"Just want to let everyone know that myself and Chanelle have arrived safely in South Africa but it will be a sin to not reflect back on the past years in Ireland with upmost gratitude to @officialulsterrugby and The Ulster fans," wrote the flanker.

"Its a chapter in my life I will never ever forget and will always be thankful for the memories shared on and off the field.

"Im really sorry about not ending the season on a high note with the boys,but unfortunately the injury limited my time with Ulster rugby.

"Thank you for every message,positive and negative from every fan and critic.It helped me through tought times,aswell through good times.

"Im am sorry I couldn’t greet everyone personally but hopefully through this post will show my appreciation and passion for my time spend at Ulster.

"ONCE ULSTER MAN,ALWAYS AN ULSTER MAN #suftum

"For now its not goodbye.....its till i see u again"

Several current and former team-mates posted their own tributes to the South African, including hooker Bradley Roberts, who replied to the post with a face with hearts for eyes emoji.

Former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Bowe replied to Coetzee's Instagram post, saying: "Loved sharing the pitch and injured players gym with you big guy!! All the best in the next challenge"

And fellow South African and Ulster team-mate Louis Ludik took to Twitter, writing: "Thanks for being such a great friend @marcell_coetzee. We are going to miss you & Chanelle incredibly!! You guys made Belfast so special. I’m going to miss the laughs & braais so much!! #bumblebeetuna @UlsterRugby"