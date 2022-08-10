Marcus Rea is ready to shoulder big responsibilities in the Ulster side

New arrival Sean Reffell will be keen to make his presence felt at Ulster from the outset

For the first time since he first pulled on an Ulster jersey back in December last year, Duane Vermeulen will represent his country this weekend.

Having had knee surgery upon the conclusion of the northern province’s season in June, the 36-year-old missed South Africa’s three-Test series with Wales earlier this summer, as well as the opening match of the Rugby Championship last weekend.

Having won the last of his 64 caps against England in the autumn, the World Cup winner will be back in his familiar number eight role against New Zealand in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

After appearing for Ulster in 17 games last season following a winter arrival in his maiden season at Ravenhill, Vermeulen’s international involvement will inevitably mean another delayed start to his club campaign second time around.

With Rugby Championship fixtures running through to the last week in September, by which time Dan McFarland’s men will have already played their opening pair of URC fixtures, it is foreseen that Vermeulen will likely miss the first four league games.

A savvy operator off the ball, as the side transition to a new defence coach this season – Jonny Bell is back in situ after Jared Payne’s summer switch to Clermont – Vermeulen’s presence will be missed as changes in system are bedded in.

His absence should at least be briefer than the province’s former Springbok stars, most notably Ruan Pienaar, who would routinely miss two large chunks of the first half of the season.

With no games for the side during the Autumn Internationals this year – Ulster don’t play between October 29 and November 25 – Vermeulen’s international commitments won’t provide any further disruption to his domestic season. Moreover, the early-season void at least provides an opportunity for some of his younger team-mates to take a step forward.

Nick Timoney had another fantastic, if more understated, campaign last time around and will again be heavily relied upon as one of McFarland’s key components.

Having himself been involved internationally over the summer, Timoney would be expected to miss the opener against Connacht along with the rest of Ulster’s victorious Ireland contingent, which leaves the side without their two best back-rowers first up.

After making an impression in pre-season this time last year, Marcus Rea truly emerged after a lengthy run from the bench against Leinster in November’s long-awaited win at the RDS.

From there he didn’t look back, with his added poaching threat providing something Ulster had lacked since the departure of Marcell Coetzee.

A breakthrough that had been anticipated since the final day of the 2018/19 season but delayed due to a variety of injuries, the 24-year-old – who will celebrate his next birthday before the season starts – turned out 20 times for the senior side and started all six of the European fixtures.

Surely keen to maintain that momentum, it will be interesting to see how Rea starts the season having to shoulder more responsibility in the absence of his international colleagues.

Not that he figures to be the most experienced campaigner in the shake-up to begin the term. It was Rea’s cementing of a starting place that ensured Jordi Murphy’s return from injury late in the season was in a mostly reduced role.

Given his lengthy absence from a foot injury that dragged on, it is easy to forget that the former Leinster man was in his best run of form since heading north at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. Still not turning 32 until April, an injury-free run would be a huge boost during the early goings-on.

Further down the depth chart, Mattie Rea ended the season with the 20 jersey in knock-out rugby while Greg Jones proved a valuable member of McFarland’s squad throughout the year.

Sean Reffell, arriving from Saracens this summer, is someone the coach called “what you would describe as a real fetcher as a number seven”. Irish-qualified, Reffell could prove to be a useful addition as he fills the space left in the squad by Sean Reidy, who returned to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in terms of youngsters, a pair of former Ireland Under-20 captains will be hoping to use the pre-season to put up their hands.

David McCann started last season in the side but his involvement tapered off due to Vermeulen’s arrival and Rea’s form.

Reuben Crothers, a part of the same successful Wallace High side as Nathan Doak, was credited with great leadership during his time skippering the under-age outfit and, in what is his third year in a disrupted Academy spell, will surely have a senior bow in his sights this season.

In Vermeulen’s absence, minutes will be available. Whoever seizes their opportunities and makes the most of them will be a fascinating early-season sub-plot.