Marcus Rea knows what he needs to do to get back in the Ulster mix, says Dan Soper

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper says Marcus Rea knows what he needs to do to get back into the Ulster team.

The flanker was the side’s break-out star a year ago, coming into the team in November and cementing himself in the back-row from that point on alongside Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney.

It was more of the same to start the season with the Ballymena man featuring in eight of his side’s first nine games this year.

He was only named on the bench for the defeat to Sale in early December however and has been selected in just one match-day 23 since.

While Dan McFarland has rotated through his options in the back-row, including giving an opportunity to Academy flanker Harry Sheridan, the younger of the two Rea brothers in the Ulster squad has been representing Ballynahinch in the All-Ireland League.

“Like all the players, particularly at this time of year, there is a real emphasis on individual development,” said Soper ahead of this week’s rearranged trip to meet the Sharks in South Africa. “Marcus is one example of that.

“He’s had some pretty specific things around his contact and his ball carrying to work on.

“He’s gone away and I know he’s played very well for Ballynahinch the last couple of games.

“He’s putting himself back in the mix.

“Again there’s an element of horses for courses and finding the balance of that back-row and Marcus has been unlucky not to be there.

“But he’s got things, like everyone has, that he’s been asked to work on and improve so he can get to where we think he needs to be to get back in the team.

“He’s clear with that and those are the conversations he’s had with the coaches.”

Jeremy Davidson has been named coach of French Top 14 side Castres — © AFP via Getty Images

Whether it’s Durban with Ulster or Limerick with ‘Hinch for Rea this weekend remains to be seen but the northern province’s travelling party will begin their journey tomorrow, taking an overnight flight before Saturday’s game.

Mike Lowry is set to return after missing the defeat to Glasgow while Aaron Sexton is also available after his thumb injury.

Those fitness boosts could well be timely in the back-three with Rob Lyttle still a doubt, Ben Moxham undergoing the return to play protocols and Jacob Stockdale back in Ireland camp ahead of Andy Farrell’s men meeting Italy later on Saturday.

Ulster go into their contest — a game originally scheduled for October but postponed due to illnesses in the camp — still sat third in the URC table but just six points ahead of their opposition who are all the way down in seventh place.

With Ulster having originally scheduled to be idle this week, this game is now the second of three straight away trips and the cross-hemisphere trip comes at a tough time in the schedule.

“It’s a challenge,” admitted Soper. “In fairness to the medical team and the athletic performance team there’s been a lot of thought that’s gone in to how we best prepare ourselves and how we go about this week in terms of physically preparing for the game.

“It’s a challenge but we’ll not be using it as an excuse that’s for sure.

“We’ll be well ready for the game come Saturday afternoon.”

• Former Ulster lock Jeremy Davidson has been appointed as head coach of Top 14 side Castres.

Davidson, who previously played for Castres and began his coaching career with the club in 2009, takes on the role just four months after his time in charge of fellow Top 14 strugglers Brive came to an end.