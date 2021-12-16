Marcus Rea on journey from Ravenhill terraces to the pitch as Ulster Rugby nut prepares to make home European debut

Dream comes true for fan who watched from Ravenhill terraces

As far as first starts in Europe go, there are fewer more imposing venues than the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

With the vociferous home ultras, dubbed the ‘Vulcans’, roaring Clermont on in the cauldron-style stadium, there are great players of the game who will have entered the Auvergne arena on multiple occasions and never emerged victorious.

For Marcus Rea, he needed only the one attempt.

“The stadium is probably one of the best places I’ll go in terms of atmosphere, or that’s what the guys were telling me,” he recalls of Saturday’s 29-23 win at the Marcel-Michelin, his first European appearance for Ulster.

“That’s probably one I’ll remember to the day I die, going over and toppling a French giant in one of the biggest arenas in European rugby.

“I don’t get to keep the jersey — I have to put it back on for this week! But I think it’s the memories. We have cards in the hallway with team memories and when we come to do them next year that one will definitely be on it for me.

“I tried to experience the crowd as much as I could and take everything in during moments in the game. The memories that are there will be as good a memento as anything.”

For Rea, playing for Ulster is more than just a job — it’s a deep-rooted passion that began on the terraces at Ravenhill.

Dad Thomas was the first to fall in love with the sport after making the journey down to Dublin for the 1999 European Cup victory over Colomiers, and Marcus and brother Matty — also now a flanker for Ulster — were quickly initiated into the season ticket ranks soon after.

Come rain, hail or shine, they were there for the province’s highs and lows down the years, making the journey from their home in Ballymena to the Cregagh Road each week.

“Every Friday,” he says proudly. “I remember the game against Leicester (a 33-0 win in January 2004) and there were some huge games. I think we got my dad (a season ticket) and I was like I’d love to go as well and getting one later on.

“They are memories that I would always have dear to me when I think about the old Ravenhill, and it is quite special when you get to run out there yourself, you have all those memories of sitting in the stand watching.”

It won’t be the same old Ravenhill that he togs out at, but for the first time Rea hopes that he will be at the new Ravenhill, now Kingspan Stadium, for a European game not watching from the terraces, but getting a much closer view of the action.

Northampton Saints are the visitors to Belfast tomorrow night for the second round of Heineken Champions Cup pool action and the likelihood is Rea will once again be called upon in the blindside flanker jersey as he was in Clermont a week ago.

Making his home European bow has been a long time coming for the 24-year-old who burst onto the scene with a man of the match performance against Leinster in April 2019 but saw his involvement beyond that curtailed by badly-timed injuries and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after impressing from the bench again against Leinster three weeks ago, and then the following week at the Ospreys, Rea got a start against Clermont and is set to fulfill his childhood dream tomorrow when the Saints come marching in.

“I remember coming as a kid with my dad and the noise was unbelievable. No doubt I’ll be a bit nervous but I’m definitely looking forward to it,” he adds.

“I’d a dream when I was a kid kicking the ball around the garden, it was more when I got into secondary school that I thought potentially it could become a job more than a hobby.

“It wasn’t always easy but hopefully with hard work I can stay here and get a few more caps to my name.”